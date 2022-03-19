Renée Zellweger has proved herself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. From making us laugh in Bridget Jones’ Diary to blowing us away with her incredible voice in biopic, Judy, the Oscar and BAFTA-winning actor has remained one of TV and film’s much-loved stars. Now, the 56-year-old is returning to our screens in Avenger Field, a new series that tells the story of a group of women who “fought the system” to bring everyone home safely during World War II.

The Avenger Field Plot

According to Variety, Avenger Field is based on the true story of Jackie Cochran, the wartime leader of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), which employed around 1,000 women who tested aircrafts, flew airplanes, and had another aircraft-related duties. Avenger Field was the latest all-female training base in Texas, United States.

During the Second World War, Cochrane had written to U.S. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to start a women’s division of the Air Force. She was also the first woman to break the sound barrier in May, 1953.

The drama series will have a strong focus on female characters and has been compared to the 2016 film, Hidden Figures, which focused on the three Black women who worked at NASA during the Cold War Space Race.

Avenger Field’s Cast

So far, only Zellweger has been confirmed as a member of the cast. However, we do know that she will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Nanny McPhee and The Big Bang’s Susanna White, while Gossip Girl and Everybody Hates Chris’ Felicia D. Henderson, who also serves as a writer.

Avenger Field Release Date & Trailer

So far, there hasn’t been any information released about the series’ release date. But we do know that the show is currently in development with Peacock. At the time of writing, a trailer is not available. Stay tuned for updates.

What Else Do We Know About Avenger Field?

The NBC one-hour series will have six episodes. Zellweger also stars in another NBC drama, The Thing About Pam, a limited series that premiered Mar. 8, which tells the story of the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Zellweger plays Pam Hupp, a businesswoman who was arrested for the murder of Faria.

Bustle will update as more information about Avenger Field becomes available, so watch this space.