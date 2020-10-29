Everything We Do & Don't Know About Baby Yoda In The Mandalorian

He may be a bona fide internet phenomenon, but we really don't know that much about Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian's first season filled in a few vague details (for one, we know he has the powers of the Force), but beyond the fact that he's the cutest soup-drinker around, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about The Child. The Mandalorian Season 2 promises to explore his origins further, with the Armorer telling Mando that he needs to unite Baby Yoda with the Jedi. But here's a breakdown of everything we do (and don't) know so far.

Who are Baby Yoda's parents?

When Baby Yoda floated onscreen last year, everyone had to puzzle over the disturbing implication that maybe the wizened Yoda had sex. The reality is "Baby Yoda" is a misnomer granted to the character by the internet, which is why Disney's official name for Baby Yoda is "The Child." He's extremely Force sensitive, so it would make sense if he was Yoda's son, but we've only met two other members of his species — Yoda and Yaddle, both Jedi. It would be a bit too convenient for them to all be related, but we know the species is likely endangered; otherwise, Moff Gideon would not be so desperate to capture him.

The only thing that Mandalorian has confirmed is that The Child is not a Yoda clone.

How powerful is Baby Yoda?

It's not entirely clear if The Child is exceptionally gifted or if everyone in his species is just Force sensitive from a young age. But within the wider Star Wars universe, he appears to be very powerful. Despite being a toddler, he can already Force lift mudhorns, choke people, and heal wounds. As noted by ScreenRant, being able to Force heal is a technique that not even Anakin Skywalker had mastered, and both Rey and Kylo Ren are only able to use it in the final film of the sequel trilogy.

Disney+/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Will Baby Yoda become a Jedi?

Even though the show is called The Mandalorian, it does feel like it's building toward a full introduction of the Jedi. The Armorer's quote about bringing The Child to the Jedi is featured heavily in the Season 2 trailer, and it wouldn't feel like a Star Wars title without a glimpse of a lightsaber. What's not clear is who these Jedi will be. The Mandalorian takes place after Darth Vader is killed but before Rey is even born, and at this point most people think the Jedi are just a myth.

Does Baby Yoda have a dark side?

It doesn't take much for a baby to throw a temper tantrum, but there was a moment in Season 1 where The Child actually became genuinely dangerous to Mando's crew. In Episode 7, Mando and Cara Dune were arm-wrestling for fun when The Child suddenly used his powers to Force choke Cara. Mando instantly put a stop to it, but it suggests that if The Child isn't trained properly, he could end up hurting someone.

Will Ahsoka mentor Baby Yoda?

One of the many rumored castings for Season 2 is Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, the former Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker who later left the order and became a rebellion leader. If anyone is equipped to train The Child, it would be Ahsoka. But it's possible Papa Mando wouldn't be comfortable letting a Jedi train the infant. After all, the Jedi and the Mandalorians have warred in the past.

Disney+

Will Baby Yoda speak like Yoda?

Yoda's "backwards" way of talking is one of his most famous characteristics, and Yoda's puppeteer Frank Oz told BBC in 2011 that it's a cultural marker of the species. According to Inverse, Yaddle also spoke similarly in the non-canonical comics. If The Child is raised by Mando or Ahsoka, does that mean he'll sound like a Mandalorian instead? He's already 50 years old and still talks in gibberish, so it's possible we'll never hear Baby Yoda talk on The Mandalorian, but it's still an amusing prospect to think about.

Who is controlling Baby Yoda's floating crib?

Seriously, the floating pod is a part of The Child's character at this point. Is he somehow piloting it with his feet? Does it just float and open with its own technology? Or has The Child been controlling it the whole time with the Force? If that's the case, maybe we need to reassess how strong Baby Yoda really is.