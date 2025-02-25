Moments into Litia Garr’s arrival on The Bachelor, viewers learned about her Mormon faith. “Religion is a guiding light in my life,” the Salt Lake City-based contestant shared in her introduction video. But it wasn’t until her one-on-one date with Grant Ellis in Edinburgh, Scotland that she raised the topic with her prospective partner.

“It completely shaped the kind of family that I want to raise my kids in,” she said of her religion. “And I want God to be a part of my marriage. And I want my kids to grow up in a house where they know that God loves them, and they’re important, and their parents love them, and that there’s nothing they can do that would ever make them not loved. And that’s very, very important to me.”

While Grant doesn’t share Litia’s belief system — she typically dates within her faith — he assured her God was also a pivotal part of his life.

After their tearful heart-to-heart, their relationship seemed stronger than ever. However, in a teaser for hometowns, Grant had some concerns about meeting Litia’s family. “I’m not Mormon,” he says. “I have tattoos. I wear earrings. I do drink sometimes, you know? So, will they accept me?”

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

While fans will have to wait to find out, they did share their reactions to Litia’s reveal on X (formerly Twitter).

Too Late In The Game?

So far, Grant and Litia haven’t discussed the specifics of navigating their respective faiths or what a potential relationship might look like. He simply said, “Litia is worth it,” but acknowledged that there are logistics to work out. Because it seems to be an important issue, several Bachelor fans were surprised it was brought up near the end of the season.

“Litia should’ve told him sooner…” one viewer wrote, while another was similarly “confused” why the topic wasn’t broached earlier.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

“Even though Litia said she was Mormon in her package on the first episode, it is wild she is just now telling Grant,” one fan said.

A Reality Crossover?

Whatever the fate of her relationship with Grant, several fans wondered if Litia’s openness about her faith might lend itself to a crossover with another reality show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“I’m now kind of hoping Litia joins Momtok and ends up on the secret lives of Mormon wives…,” one fan wrote of Hulu’s hit reality series and the headline-making TikTok clique at its center. Another fan wondered if the contestant might have already bumped into the Mormon Wives group, which is also based in Salt Lake City.

Litia hinted at the connection in a Feb. 4 behind-the-scenes Instagram post captioned " Secret lives of bachelor wives.”