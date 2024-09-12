Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shines the reality spotlight on a group of Utah-based Mormon moms — aka #MomTok — in the aftermath of a swinging scandal that rocked members of their influencer community.

Of course, as Whitney Leavitt recently clarified to Us Weekly: “We’re not all swingers.”

But it’s not the only element of #MomTok that Whitney has distanced herself from.

Whitney Questioned The Group’s Connection

Throughout the eight-episode season (which dropped on Sept. 6), Whitney spent much of her time separated from the rest of the group and had different ideas about how they should operate. “I want to lead #MomTok back in the direction that it was originally founded on,” she said in Episode 2, before skipping castmate Taylor Frankie Paul’s baby shower.

After a conflict-filled girls trip, Whitney felt the group’s friendship was not authentic. “Let’s be honest,” she told Mayci Neeley, “have we all ever been genuine, real friends? Or has there always been an agenda? Has there always been some sort of transaction needed?”

Later, she even opted to skip Mayci’s business launch party, prompting the Secret Lives cast to unfollow her and enter their “post-Whitney era.”

Whitney later apologized to Mayci for missing the event, saying she “wasn’t in the space” and needed some time from the group. She ended the season by announcing her plans to step away with the parting words: “Good luck without me.”

Disney/Fred Hayes

She Responded To Her “Villain” Edit

In the aftermath of Secret Lives, Whitney playfully responded to criticism with a series of TikToks, including one featuring the Shadow and Bone quote, “Fine. Make me your villain.”

She also made a video where she admitted to everything she was “guilty” of: “setting boundaries,” “expressing [she] needed space,” and “leaving a group chat.”

After one viewer commented that she could have set a boundary while letting Mayci know that she’d miss her event, Whitney posted a text screenshot that showed her doing just that. “Don’t worry. I’ve got more receipts,” she assured another commenter.

Disney/Fred Hayes

Whitney also shared her reaction to the show itself, writing in one post: “Huh that’s not how I remember it.” In the comments, however, she clarified that Hulu wasn’t to blame.

Since the show, Whitney told Us Weekly that she’s “definitely reconnected” with some of her #MomTok peers, including Taylor. Though tension between the pair was one of the driving forces of Secret Lives, she told the magazine that they’re actually “closer now than [they] were before, which is great.”