When Dina Lupancu first met Grant Ellis on The Bachelor, she wasted no time talking about their future together — proposal included. “One of the things that I’ve been told my entire life is that I have beautiful hands. So now that you’ve seen my hands, I just want you to know... that I’m a size 6,” the Chicago-based attorney said, playfully providing her ring size for a potential diamond sparkler.

Dina’s Bachelor bio says she “likes to consider herself a little mysterious, but she’s ready to let her guard down if it means letting in a man like Grant.”

Indeed, the pair found special ways to further their connection in the weeks that followed — even before going on a one-on-one date. But are Grant and Dina still together after The Bachelor? It may be a bit early to tell, but there are clues and reports that point to their fate. Spoilers ahead!

They’re Focused On The Future

During Week 3’s date at Vanderpump Dogs, the pair had a sweet moment while bathing an adorable rescue pup. After Dina said she’s been holding off on getting her own dog since she lives in a condo, Grant told her, “Luckily, I have a house.”

Disney/John Fleenor

It was a short interaction, but it showed how easy it was for Grant to talk about future plans with Dina, which is certainly a good sign.

Dina thought so, too. “I love seeing Grant with dogs ... in an environment where I can see his true self. You can just see that he’s someone with a really big heart,” she said.

Later, during the prom-themed cocktail party, Dina pulled Grant aside to ask him to prom. They got to chat more about their careers, with him sharing that he’s never dated someone as “success-driven” as her. But after he pointed out the need for balance, she assured him that she works and plays hard.

Disney/John Fleenor

“It would be great to be with someone like Grant, who wants the same thing — who wants success, who also wants a great family, who wants to have fun, who wants to travel. That is music to my ears,” she said in a confessional.

A “Cursed” Clue May Get In The Way

The teaser for Week 4 shows Grant and Dina on an apparent one-on-one date, during which Dina says they’re “very compatible.”

However, there’s one sign that the pair may not make it to the end — and it comes from a surprising statistic from Suzana Somers of @bachelordata.

The data analyst crunched numbers from the modern history of the show (back to 2010), and found that throughout this period, no Bachelor winner ever got her first one-on-one date in the fourth week. Somers even dubbed this the “cursed week.”

Disney/Matt Sayles

Fans, of course, can only speculate why this might be. Perhaps it has something to do with timing. If women who get dates earlier have the advantage of making a lasting impression, and contestants who get dates later are freshest in the lead’s mind, maybe Week 4 represents a kind of awkward middle ground where it’s hard to flourish.

Whatever the reason, a Week 4 date isn’t the best sign for Bachelor odds.

Spoilers Say...

If statistics aren’t enough to fuel your predictions, there are spoilers courtesy of Reality Steve.

According to the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster, Dina sticks around for a while longer, but is reportedly eliminated after hometowns.