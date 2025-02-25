Hometowns have finally arrived on The Bachelor, and Grant Ellis has some difficult decisions ahead. After narrowing down his contestants to four women — Litia Garr, Zoe McGrady, Dina Lupancu, and Juliana Pasquarosa — Grant will travel across the country to meet their families during the March 2 episode.

“For me, this week is everything,” Grant says in a hometowns preview. “Family is big to me, because it’s something that I feel like I’ve been missing. For me to propose to a woman, I have to feel comfortable around her family.”

How does it go? Here’s what Grant's hometowns spoilers reveal about the pivotal Bachelor week — including who is eliminated.

There’s Drama Ahead

In many ways, this promises to be a week of sweet declarations. At one moment in the hometowns teaser, Litia admits she’s falling in love with Grant. At another, Juliana says she thinks she’s found her “forever guy.”

But there’s also resistance from loved ones. At one point, Juliana’s father sits down with Grant and says that as an Italian dad, “we protect our own.” He also tells Grant, “I got a problem on my hands.”

Elsewhere, Grant is warned about one contestant’s “protective” family. Another says they’re “skeptical.”

“The family not buying in could be a make-or-break situation,” Grant says at one point.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Indeed, another potential issue arises when Grant meets Litia’s family. During Week 5 in Edinburgh, Litia spoke to Grant about being Mormon. As she reiterates in the hometowns teaser, she’s never brought home a partner who didn’t share her faith.

Though Grant resonated with Litia’s love for God, he acknowledged there might be some logistics to work out, and hometowns will likely bring them to the fore. “I’m not Mormon,” he says in a confessional. “I have tattoos. I wear earrings. I do drink sometimes, you know? So, will they accept me?”

That’s the big question!

Grant’s Hometowns Spoilers Say...

Fortunately, Reality Steve has reported some intel about Grant’s hometowns. While the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster didn’t share specifics about each date, he did claim that Dina is eliminated at the end of the week — which would make Zoe, Litia, and Juliana the final three women.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Grant and Dina previously went on a one-on-one date in Madrid, where Grant said he was looking for “more depth.” To that end, she opened up about growing up in a family of 11 children. “We didn’t talk about our feelings, and in my relationships, I held back a lot,” she said.

While Grant said he could see a future with Dina, it seems he furthered his relationships with the other contestants.