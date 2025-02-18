During Week 4, Grant Ellis and his Bachelor cast went international, bringing some of LA’s drama.

As Jesse Palmer told Grant while playing basketball in Madrid during the Feb. 17 episode, this is the point in the journey when things start to get real — for better or worse — and to expect some “aha moments.” And there were certainly several of those throughout Grant’s week in the Spanish capital.

Here’s a recap of The Bachelor Week 4, including why Rose Sombke left the show before the rose ceremony.

A Spanish Stroll With Dina

Grant and Dina Lupancu kicked off the week exploring Madrid on a one-on-one date, from playing soccer with kids in the street to writing about their shared hopes at a special storefront dedicated to wish-making.

They also opened up about relationship dynamics. Grant shared that he’s used to providing in relationships, and Dina reminded him that he deserves to be taken care of, too. “I’m used to doing things alone, and Dina, she’s opening my eyes to a partnership that’s a 50-50 thing,” Grant said in a confessional. “I think it’s attractive. I feel like we connected a lot.”

At dinner, Dina said she’s been described as an “ice queen” before, acknowledging that growing up in a family of 11 kids, it wasn’t easy to express emotions.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Grant also opened up about his past relationship of seven years. “I was a little bit selfish … I was trying to pursue my career, and I didn’t really cater to things that she was asking for in the way that I should have,” he admitted.

The vulnerable conversation brought the pair closer, with Grant stating that a relationship with Dina “would allow me to by myself,” which is something he’s not used to.

The Group’s Bumpy Ride

This week’s group date brought the women on a donkey ride through the streets of Chinchón, followed by matador training and a challenge to see who could last longest on a mechanical bull. (Zoe McGrady won!)

At the afterparty, Grant gifted rock lover Parisa Shifteh some gems from Spain before chatting with Zoe, whose “stoic” side he’s been trying to figure out. She said growing up in the South as an adopted woman of color made her feel like an outsider. “I’ve shut off my emotions for most of my life, and just never felt worthy of friendship — let alone a boyfriend,” she said.

Disney/John Fleenor

Grant teared up hearing Zoe share her story. “I understand. I resonate where you’re coming from,” he assured her. Even though they haven’t had a one-on-one date yet, it was clear the conversation was a key moment for Grant and Zoe’s relationship.

“As a Black man, I can understand what she’s been through, and it’s not easy,” he told the camera. “Knowing what she went through in her childhood, and now seeing the woman that she’s become, and how she approaches every obstacle — that’s somebody that I can resonate with, that’s been through some struggle. Because I’ve been through it.”

Before the group date, tensions had been simmering over Carolina Sofía vocalizing her uncertainty about her connection with Grant. That conflict continued at the afterparty, where Carolina raised a valid question about the logistics of Bachelor romance — “How do you get engaged after one date, essentially?” — much to her castmates’ chagrin.

Disney/John Fleenor

Juliana Pasquarosa even pulled her aside to confront her, saying Carolina’s discussion of her insecurities left a “sour taste” for everyone.

“If I felt that unsure of who he was as an individual, I would be packing my bags and leaving,” Juliana said.

“OK… what’s your question?” Carolina wondered.

Back inside, Carolina broke down in tears trying to defend her stance and feelings for Grant — in front of the other women. He opted to hold off on handing out a group date rose, and spoke with Carolina instead.

Disney/Matt Sayles

She said it felt bad to have her intentions questioned, but Grant told her not to worry. “We know what we have, so let’s just focus on that. All I’m saying is, it’s not about Juliana. It’s about us,” he said.

He Took A Big Leap With Sarafiena

That wouldn’t be the end of the conflict, but first, it was time for Grant and Sarafiena Watkins to go on their one-on-one date.

The pair went bungee jumping off a bridge. But because it was raining, everything felt scarier than most Bachelor antics. When asked to sign a form before jumping, Grant wondered aloud if it was a death certificate.

“I better not be tripping. Because if I trip, I’m going to hit my head. It’s going to be over for Grant Ellis,” he said in a hilarious (but slightly stressed out) aside to the camera.

Fortunately, the duo survived — they even kissed while dangling off the bridge — and lived to enjoy a dinner together, where Grant and Sarafiena bonded over their shared “weird” sense of humor.

Disney/John Fleenor

However, Grant did have one reservation. “When we do kiss, I get a sense that you’re still a little hesitant to go all the way in,” he said. “And I get it, it’s because you don’t want to be hurt, you know? And I get that.”

“No, it’s not that,” Sarafiena quickly countered. “Like, to be honest, it’s because my mom is watching. Let’s be real.” (Again, these two are so much fun together.)

The nod to Sarafiena’s mom was the perfect segue to opening up about her family. Being raised by a single mom, she said it used to make her feel like she was missing out on a traditional upbringing — and she acknowledged she might have turned to people who were not “emotionally available” as a result.

With Grant, however, she felt comfortable sharing it all because he’s “worth it.” For his part, he praised Sarafiena for being genuine and ready for marriage. They shared a passionate kiss after dinner — for which Sarafiena naturally had to shout out, “Sorry, mom!”

A Bachelor Boiling Point

At the Week 4 cocktail party, Juliana told Grant that she felt Carolina sounded “ungrateful” and “unhappy” about her time so far. So, he pulled Carolina next, and said it “hurt” to feel like she questioned their experience.

However, Carolina said it was “natural” to approach the process with doubts. “If I’m concerned, it’s because I take it seriously,” she said.

Disney/John Fleenor

Though Grant understood, he said Carolina should have approached him with any concerns. Carolina left the chat feeling “defeated,” and though she received some support from Dina inside, most of the women remained frustrated with her.

Rose, in particular, cried as she told Carolina she “backstabbed” her with her comments to Grant last week. Overwhelmed by the tension, Rose walked away and said she needed to go home. “I feel like I pushed so hard. I just feel like I’m at that point where I’m shattering,” she said, trying to catch her breath.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Rose told Grant things had been “unbelievably difficult” for her, and said it was in her “best interest” to leave, which he respected.

Soon after, at the rose ceremony, Parisa and Natalie Phillips were sent home.