Months after getting engaged on The Bachelor, Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have broken up.

The pair announced their split on June 13, each sharing a statement on their respective Instagram story.

Why Did Grant & Juliana Break Up?

“Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship,” Grant wrote in his statement, which he called “one of the harder things” he’s had to write. “We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term.”

The Season 29 lead emphasized that his connection with Juliana was “real” and “meaningful,” even after the show stopped filming.

“There’s no negativity here,” he continued. “No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward.”

Grant said he’ll “always be grateful” for the time and growth he experienced with Juliana, who, in her own statement, said it was a “gift to find someone who sees the world in a way that resonates with you, while also encouraging you to grow.”

She had that with Grant, she said, but added that “after a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths.”

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Juliana said they both still believe in marriage.

“And while this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what’s ahead,” she said. “We’re still cheering each other on, just from different places now.”

She concluded her message with a request to readers: “Please be kind.”

Their Journey Together

Grant and Juliana got engaged in the Dominican Republic during The Bachelor finale, which aired in March but was filmed in the fall, placing their time together at roughly seven months.

Their engagement came with some controversy, though, as Grant appeared conflicted between Juliana and Litia Garr until the very end. After he ultimately chose Juliana, Litia claimed that Grant “went out of bounds” by assuring her she’d be his final rose recipient.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Through the frenzy of watching their season back, though, Juliana told Bustle that Grant had been a “really good support system.”

“He also has to balance his own emotions, but he puts me first in a lot of ways,” she said. “It’s just something he does by nature. He’s caring.”