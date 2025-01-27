Winning The Bachelor is one thing. But contestants who stick around long enough often get an extended international vacation out of it — and isn’t that its own prize?

Season 29 will see Grant Ellis step into the lead role, and his journey for love spans swoon-worthy locales all around the globe. As you watch along, here’s a recap of Grant’s Bachelor filming locations and timeline, along with the surprising way his season breaks franchise tradition.

A Romantic Trip To Spain

The scoop on Grant’s international travel comes from Reality Steve, who reports that the cast spent three episodes in Los Angeles before decamping to Madrid, Spain.

The Bachelor Nation blogger notes that the women dressed up like matadors and rode a mechanical bull as part of their group date in the Spanish capital.

Bridgerton Vibes In Scotland

Next up is Edinburgh, Scotland. A Bachelor Nation casting page confirms there was an event scheduled in the Scottish capital for Oct. 7 (more on the timeline later). Grant and the contestants also ventured a bit from the city to what appears to be the Gosford House in East Lothian.

The luxe estate looks like something the Bridgertons might spend their summer in, and it has actually appeared on screen several times before, including on Outlander, The Buccaneers, and Netflix’s Princess Switch movies.

A Big Decision In The Dominican Republic

After visiting his final four women’s hometowns — no spoilers here, but they’ve been reported if you’re so inclined — Grant and his final three women reportedly head to overnights and the final rose ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

Was That... Really Fast?

Grant and his Bachelor cast must have been dealing with some serious jet lag because while their itinerary was long, their timeline was not.

Reality Steve reports that filming began around Sept. 18, and the Bachelor Nation site confirms public dates were scheduled for that weekend.

But the Bachelor Nation expert was surprised to report that hometowns had begun filming by Oct. 11, which he said was the earliest the show had arrived at the meet-the-family milestone in nearly 15 years.

Disney/Matt Sayles

So, Grant had roughly three weeks to build connections with his contestants before deciding whose hometowns he’d be visiting.

Ffinally, Reality Steve placed Grant’s final rose ceremony in late October or early November, which would mean Grant’s entire journey was about six weeks long.

The spoiler sleuth attributed the shorter season to changes in college football programming — which would be why this season has the latest January premiere date in the show’s history.