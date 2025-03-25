Going into the final week of his Bachelor journey, Grant Ellis was torn between Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa. Though his “I love you” to Litia seemed to confirm where he was leaning, he said in a confessional that he was “falling hard” for Juliana, too, “if not very close to in love.”

His uncertainty paved the way for a shocking, three-hour conclusion to his season on March 24. So... what happened? Here’s a finale recap, including why Litia left The Bachelor.

Meeting Grant’s Family

First up, it was time for Litia and Juliana to meet Grant’s family — his mom, dad, and sister, Taylor.

Litia’s meeting came first, and the Ellis brood warmly welcomed her. When Grant privately mentioned that his and Litia’s timelines regarding children weren’t completely aligned, his dad encouraged him not to give the issue too much weight. “If you love the person, don’t let one little issue stop the show,” he said.

Grant’s family also embraced Juliana, with his mom praising her “positive energy.” However, she did tell him she was concerned about where Juliana’s feelings stood. “If she doesn’t tell you she loves you, I am asking you to walk away from that,” she said.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Fortunately, Grant and Juliana finally told each other “I love you” after the meet-the-family date.

Seeking Clarity

During Grant’s final dates with Juliana and Litia, he asked the big questions before a potential proposal.

Grant wondered whether Juliana was ready for an engagement, and she said she was, explaining that telling each other “I love you” gave her the reassurance she needed to feel prepared to make that commitment.

Later, Grant asked Litia what would happen if he wasn’t ready for children in two years. She said if he still had things he wanted to accomplish first, she’d “of course” understand and support that — and simply wanted them both to be excited about parenthood.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

An Impossible Decision

While the conversations gave Grant clarity about where he stood with each woman, they didn’t necessarily make his decision any easier.

“I have a woman who’s 31, who knows what she wants, and would be there for me no matter what,” he told his dad. “And I have a woman who also loves me, but our relationship is more fun.”

Grant’s dad encouraged him to go with his heart, but he still wasn’t sure by the time he met with Bachelor jeweler Neil Lane. “I have a ring, and I don’t know who I’m going to give it to,” he said.

Ultimately, it was not Litia. She was in the dreaded first car to arrive at Grant’s final rose ceremony, where the Season 29 lead said he wasn’t her person. “My emotional connection is stronger somewhere else,” he said.

Even in the midst of Grant’s shocking revelation, Litia held her composure. When Grant said he hoped she wouldn’t view him any differently, she assured him that she did. “Yeah, you’re different than I thought,” she said.

Grant seemed confused by her response — and Litia didn’t stop there. “Juliana is a beautiful woman,” she said. “And she deserves love, and I love her. And I would have a lot of questions if I were her, from the things that you’ve said to me.”

More to come...