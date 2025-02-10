For Bachelor contestant Litia Garr, vulnerability has been the name of the game. Upon meeting Grant Ellis in the Jan. 27 premiere, Litia broke the ice with an honest confession. “It might be a deal-breaker... I’m really bad at basketball,” she said.

Grant said he was down to teach, after which Litia presented him with a bejeweled basketball. As she put it: “If you bring the skill, I’ll bring the sparkle.”

It wasn’t long before Litia opened up to Grant about deeper vulnerabilities, laying a strong foundation for a potential future together. But is the pair still together after The Bachelor?

There are leaks and clues, if you’d like to get a sense of their (reported) journey together. Spoilers ahead!

They Had A Very Honest Conversation

Finding the time and emotional space to have frank conversations early on The Bachelor can be challenging. But in Week 2, Litia did just that by broaching a tricky subject with Grant. She admitted it was “triggering” when he said she’s probably never been rejected because she’s so beautiful.

Disney/Matt Sayles

This led to an honest conversation about Grant and Litia’s frustrations with dating. “I feel like we reached a certain level of emotional intimacy,” he said in a confessional. “She opened up to me and opened her heart. That’s so big for me. That’s one of the things that makes me fall. So, she gave me hope that this whole thing is going to work out.”

A Big Spoiler Teases Litia’s Fate

Litia has quickly established herself as one of Grant’s early front-runners. But will their connection last throughout the season and beyond?

Disney/John Fleenor

According to Reality Steve, Litia makes it to overnight dates in the Dominican Republic but is reportedly eliminated before the final rose ceremony.

What makes the spoiler extra devastating is that in the trailer for his season, Grant is visibly torn ahead of his final decision. So if he sends Litia home at the 11th hour, it’s sure to be a difficult goodbye.

If you were rooting for Litia, it’s a blow. But keep in mind that Bachelor spoilers have been wrong before — as recently as Joey’s season. He was initially reported to give his final rose to Daisy Kent but, in reality, gave it (and a ring!) to Kelsey Anderson instead.