Joey & Kelsey Got Engaged During The Bachelor Finale

Over the last few months, fans theorized about the “unprecedented, shocking” ending of Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, but it’s easy to forget that Season 28 was also teased as “the most romantic season in Bachelor history.” Fortunately for viewers, the March 25 finale lived up to both claims.

Joey’s Bachelor finale saw him introduce both Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson to his family, and both meetings went well. But soon, the decision became clear — even to Daisy, who told Joey she knew she wasn’t his person and left the final rose ceremony on her own terms. This set the scene for Joey and Kelsey to get engaged during the Bachelor finale.

More to come...