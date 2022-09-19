After airing for 30 seasons on ABC, Dancing with the Stars Season 31 will be the first live series to debut on Disney+ when it moves to the streaming service on Sept. 19. That’s not the only change that’s in store: The fan-favorite Disney Night, for example, will now expand to Disney+ Night, featuring content from the streamer’s marquee brands — including everything from Marvel to Disney Pixar — as a fresh crop of celebrity competitors vie for the Mirrorball Trophy. As always, there will also be several other themed dances announced throughout the season, including Week 2’s Elvis night.

In addition to DWTS airing live on both coasts for the first time ever, the reality dance competition will also be ad-free — though that will pose some new production challenges when it comes to changing out the sets. “It makes the production super live,” executive producer Conrad Green told Entertainment Weekly. “It means basically we’ve got to clear the stage in between the times when people chat and play the packages, so it’s going to be a very intense choreography behind the scenes to get folks in and out, and clean the floor and those elements.”

Because the switch to streaming will also thrust DWTS viewers into novel territory, here’s everything to know to make the transition as seamless as possible.

How To Watch DWTS Season 31

You can catch live episodes of DWTS on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST starting September 19, exclusively on Disney+. As of the reality show’s premiere date, the monthly subscription cost for the standalone Disney+ streaming service starts at $7.99, while the Disney Bundle subscription, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, will run you $13.99/month.

Live episodes will continue to drop every Monday through November 21 — plus an additional live episode on Tuesday, Oct. 18 — and will also be available to stream on demand throughout the season for subscribers who miss the livestream.

The DWTS Season 31 Co-Hosts

After emceeing solo for two seasons, Tyra Banks will be joined by former DWTS Season 19 celebrity champ Alfonso Ribeiro as her co-host. “The new ‘no commercials’ format is intense and exciting. There’s no way I could handle this new format alone,” Banks explained to Us Weekly. “When the team brought up the idea of Alfonso with me, I was like, ‘Yes, yes and yes, let’s stop right there and look no further.’ Nostalgia is everything these days so I felt that Alfonso and I being together on a stage again after those fun Fresh Prince of Bel-Air times will be fun for so many to see. And fun for Alfonso and I, too.”

The DWTS Season 31 Judges

The judges’ table will feature familiar faces, including returning DWTS vets Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Singer Michael Bublé, who previously performed on the show, will join as a guest judge for the Oct. 24 episode, which has been dubbed “Michael Bublé night.” As Green revealed in his EW interview, “He’s actually a really good friend of Derek’s, and it’s probably their friendship that has finally got him to come and give us a whole night of his music and judge along. That’s going to be a really special night.”

The DWTS Season 31 Celebrities and Pro Partners

DWTS wouldn’t be the show it is without, well, stars. For Season 31, the celeb competitors are:

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

The D’Amelio Show’s Heidi D’Amelio (aka Charli’s mom) with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

CODA’s Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki

Charlie’s Angels icon Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis Van Amstel

Sex and the City’s Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

American Idol alum Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Amstrong

The Bachelorette Season 19 co-lead Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

How To Vote For The DWTS Season 31 Couples

Fans can vote for their favorite couple(s) by visiting Disneyplus.com/vote during the voting window, which is only available during the initial live airing of each episode. There is a limit of 10 votes per couple, though viewers can also split up their total number of voting entries between multiple pairs as well. If you don’t already have a Disney+ or free Disney account, not to worry: You can create one on the main voting page.