After a very emotional hometowns episode, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Bachelorette season is starting to wind down. But fortunately for viewers who always need to have some kind of rose drama to look forward to on weeknights (same!), you won’t need to wait too long for Bachelor in Paradise to bring beachy romance back into your life. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 starts on Sept. 27, and the full lineup of contestants was just announced. But don’t expect it to be a typical season of Paradise — if there is such a thing.

“This one’s crazy because we tried a bunch of things that we had never tried before,” BiP bartender Wells Adams tells Bustle. “And from my standpoint behind the bar, I loved it. I think it was hilarious and fun. From where the cast was standing, I don’t think that they liked it too much. But it made for very good stories.”

Wells and Sarah Hyland got married in a (literally) Modern Family-officiated ceremony Aug. 20, and he explained how finding his “soulmate” colors his advice to contestants. “My perspective changed when I met Sarah because it became so very overwhelmingly obvious that she was the person for me ... and it was just very like, immediate and tangible and real and I think that I tried to bring that into every season of Paradise,” he says.

So, who will be nursing drinks at Wells’ bar? Ahead, the full Bachelor in Paradise cast, announced Aug. 26.

Logan Palmer

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I live on the beach, I love the water, I love the sand, it’s kind of my natural habitat, so I feel like that’s where my truest self is, and that’s where I can shine, and that’s where I can really feel comfortable, you know?,” Logan tells Bustle. “I don’t think Paris is necessarily my natural environment, or a cruise ship, so I feel good about hitting the beach.”

Jacob Rapini

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Genevieve Parisi

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I think like, on Clayton [Echard]’s season, I was very reserved,” Genevieve tells Bustle. “I was scared. There were so many women. And my heart wasn’t there. And so this time around on Paradise, my heart was in it. And everyone’s gonna see such a different side of me ... I just completely had my heart on my sleeve, and I’m happy for that.”

Serene Russell

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I think timing is everything, and everything happens for a reason. I firmly believe that,” Serene says, of leaving Clayton’s Bachelor season before things got, well, extra messy. “So at the time, I felt like my world was rocked. But you know, I went home, I got past it, and then I got to watch it on tv. And I was actually so thankful that I wasn’t there ... it just made it so much more clear, that wasn’t my path, you know?”

Shanae Ankney

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sierra Jackson

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Teddi Wright

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jill Chin

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hunter Haag

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Hailey Malles

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kira Mengistu

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brittany Galvin

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brandon Jones

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Casey Woods

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Romeo Alexander

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew Spencer

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Last viewers checked in with Andrew, he had a very emotional breakup with Katie Thurston — and even told Katie he’d “be waiting” if she ever changed her mind about things. After leaving The Bachelorette, though? “You start seeing that person in their everyday life through social media, and then you just realize, that probably wouldn’t have worked out ... it didn’t take too long, and she was engaged, so I was like alright, it’s time for me to move on,” he says.

Justin Glaze

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michael Allio

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Lace Morris