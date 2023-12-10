In the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 finale, Aven Jones and Kylee Russell weren’t on the same page about a beachside engagement. Despite ultimately deciding not to propose, Aven still insisted he’d “never been happier,” and they left Mexico as a couple.

Though Kylee didn’t seem thrilled to wrap filming in late June without a ring on her finger, they continued dating for several months and hard-launched their relationship in a since-deleted social media post after the Dec. 7 finale aired. Within just a day, however, Kylee announced their breakup on Instagram.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God, he didn’t allow me to live another day in the dark,” she began a Dec. 9 post to her Instagram stories.

What Went Wrong

“In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life dissolved due to multiple infidelities,” Kylee said on social media.

As she processes the post-BiP split, Kylee is asking fans to “respect [her] privacy. She added, “This is not just a show but my real life, and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together.”

Aven Responds

Without specifically addressing Kylee’s cheating claims, Aven owned up to his shortcomings, the following day. “After careful thought and consideration into writing this, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions,” Aven wrote in a Dec. 10 Instagram stories statement. “I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me.”

Before signing off, Aven added that he’s in “an extremely, extremely low place,” adding, “I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person.” He also asked his followers to “have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”

Paradise Showed Promise

Prior to their split announcement, Kylee and Aven were one of BiP’s strongest couples. In fact, their instant chemistry even led some fans to speculate that they’d connected before filming began. After all, production reportedly lasted only about two and a half weeks.

“The internet really shipped us,” Kylee said, while addressing the rumors on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast in October. “I had a crush on him prior to going on Zach’s season, but never in a million years did I think that he would like me back. So unfortunately he never sent me a DM before walking to the beach.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Their romance may not have begun on social media, but that’s still where she decided to reveal that it had ended.