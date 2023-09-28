When Bachelorette Charity Lawson’s exes reunited for Season 20’s “The Men Tell All” episode in late July, fans learned that ABC already shot Bachelor in Paradise. During the special, which aired on Aug. 14, host Jesse Palmer confirmed that Brayden Bowers is in the BiP Season 9 cast and even played a clip of him spending time with Kat Izzo from Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season on the beach.

Exactly when did BiP film its latest season, though? As Reality Steve revealed on his podcast, cameras were rolling in Mexico from June 6 to June 23 or 24, pointing out that the production timeline was a bit shorter than usual.

By the Bachelor Nation blogger’s calculations, the couples had only two and a half weeks to get to know each other before deciding whether or not to get engaged. What’s more, not all of the singles enter Paradise on day one either, meaning some had less time to make up their minds about a lifelong marriage commitment.

Even so, one couple seemingly gets married before BiP ends. “I now pronounce you man and wife,” announces Palmer, serving as the officiant in one clip from the Season 9 trailer.

However, early BiP spoilers suggest that the nuptials were between two previous cast members, not a couple from the Season 9 crew. Reality Steve reported Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, who got engaged during Season 7, exchanged vows on camera. However, he noted that it was likely the couple participated in a ceremony on the show as a favor to the production team since they already have two “real” weddings planned in the near future.

Indeed, Kenny and Mari shared they are getting married in Puerto Rico in November, with another ceremony to follow in Chicago in early 2024. “Our Puerto Rican wedding is going to be a little bit smaller with family,” Kenny explained to Bachelor Nation in November 2022. “Then we’ll do something in Chicago party-wise after. It will be a celebration.”

There will also be plenty of opportunities for love connections within the Season 9 cast, which includes one former Bachelorette lead, Rachel Recchia, and past stars Katie Thurston and Hannah Brown stopping by as guests.

Because Charity’s season was still airing when BiP filmed, viewers also got a spoiler when Aaron Bryant showed up in Paradise. A fan-recorded video that Reality Steve says was posted to social media days after BiP filming wrapped teased a happier outcome than Aaron had with Charity.

Either way, Palmer hinted that fans should expect the unexpected. “I bet there are some couples that nobody saw coming, that no one will be able to connect in the beginning,” he told E! “[Like], ‘There’s no way it’s going to be these two people.’ And that’s what inevitably happens.”