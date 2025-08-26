It’s almost time for the final rose to be given out in Costa Rica.

This season of Bachelor Nation’s summer spinoff has upended tradition with its new location, cash prize, and compatibility challenges, and with so much change, it’s hard to predict exactly what will happen in the Bachelor in Paradise finale. But there are leaks and social media hints to hold you over in the meantime. Spoilers ahead!

Mark Your Calendar

While not a spoiler, some essential info first: The Bachelor in Paradise finale will air on Tuesday, Sept. 2 — skipping its usual Monday slot, which falls on Labor Day.

A Dramatic Accusation

Onto the Bachelor in Paradise finale spoilers.

As seen in the teaser for the finale, previously eliminated pairs will return to Costa Rica. Jesse Palmer describes the group of alums as the “Parliament of Paradise,” A term borrowed from Sean McLaughlin, which seemingly suggests a voting element will come into play during the last episode of Season 10.

“If you’re gonna take shots at me, don’t miss,” McLaughlin says in the teaser, later addressing his castmates. “Kat [Izzo]’s plan was never to find love. You said that this was gonna be something for your career, and you’re here to start drama.”

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

According to Reality Steve, it doesn’t stop there. Sean reportedly accuses Kat of having a boyfriend at home while in Paradise and communicating with him during filming. Sean’s Paradise match, Allyshia Gupta, made the same claim during a recent appearance on The Viall Files, saying that Kat was dating Sean’s best friend at the time. After returning home from Paradise, Allyshia said, “He fills us in. She’s been sending him love letters since Day 1 in Paradise. She snuck her iPad in.”

Reality Steve reports that after Bailey Brown, Jeremy Simon, Kathy Swarts, and Keith Gordon go home in the final rose ceremony, Kat and Dale Moss are the first couple to be eliminated post-Parliament. However, it’s unclear how that happens, or whether it’s the result of Sean’s claims swaying the group.

Is A Proposal On The Horizon?

While Reality Steve says the finale gets “pretty messy,” there is a bright spot. Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley reportedly got engaged in Paradise, suggesting that they’re willing to work through their divergent timelines regarding having kids.

He also writes that people do win money this season, but it’s not yet clear who wins the season — or how, in fact. Jesse declares in the teaser that contestants will have to choose between money or love. “If you choose love,” he warns, “you’re choosing to forego the money.”