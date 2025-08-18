Several contestants forged flirty connections from the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise, but due to their staggered arrivals in Costa Rica, Allyshia Gupta and Sean McLaughlin didn’t have quite as much time to work with. “I do think that had I come in Day 1 or Day 2, like earlier days, I do think that Dale [Moss] and I probably would have ended up coupled up,” Allyshia recently revealed on Bachelor Happy Hour. “I think we did have a lot more in common than him and Kat [Izzo] did, in some ways.”

Despite the candid confession, are Sean and Allyshia still together after Bachelor in Paradise? Here’s everything to know based on recent leaks, interviews, and social media clues. Spoilers ahead!

A Budding Relationship

Even though their time together on Season 10 hasn’t been conventional — shortly after Allyshia’s arrival, the show ditched its usual format for a competition with a huge prize pot — Sean and Allyshia got on quickly.

As Allyshia said after getting Sean’s rose on her first week in Paradise, “I genuinely find myself wanting to get more about him.”

“Allyshia, I can’t quite describe how great I feel with you,” Sean told her in Week 7.

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

As their castmate Spencer Conley pointed out: “They live in the same city [Tampa]. They connect very well. They definitely started a little behind the eight ball, but they’re a strong couple that’s coming together.”

All The Clues So Far

Months after filming wrapped, where do Sean and Allyshia stand? In the days after Allyshia’s comments about Dale, Sean posted a collection of Paradise photos on Instagram — including one where Allyshia’s head is replaced by a bag of money. Zachary Reality also reported that Sean had removed past photos of Allyshia from his Instagram. But when Us Weekly asked about social media buzz during an Aug. 12 red carpet, Allyshia set the record straight.

“Nothing happened. Sean and I are on great terms,” she said. “We like to have fun with it — it was fun for us. I mean obviously, there’s highs and lows of the whole experience. But at the end of the day, the relationships we walk away with are the best part.”

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Allyshia went on to explain that she and Sean walked away with a “fantastic relationship” that they continue today — and that he’s not her “second option.”

“I was actually FaceTiming him right before coming into this interview,” she said. “So, things are great with him. And hopefully things won’t be misconstrued any further, because I think it upset Sean a little bit.”

While Allyshia confirmed that she and Sean are continuing their relationship, it’s not clear if that relationship is romantic or platonic. Reality Steve has reported that Sean and Allyshia are no longer together as of Aug. 15, and Allyshia recently posted a video with the caption: “Waiting for the man I need, but until then we’re all good because I’ve got my girls.”