Just days after their Bachelor in Paradise engagement episode aired, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock announced their breakup in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 11.

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways,” John Henry wrote, in part. “While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation.”

Indeed, several former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars — including Charity Lawson, Jess Girod, Mercedes Northup, Davia Bunch, and Peter Cappio — were among the first to send love in the comments section.

What Went Wrong

Though John Henry explained that the “decision wasn’t easy,” they both “believe it’s the right step” for them as individuals. So far, Kat has yet to add to his statement, but she shared John Henry’s post to her Instagram account as a collaborator.

After BiP filming wrapped in late June, Kat, a registered nurse, accepted a travel contract in North Carolina, where John Henry lives. (He works as an underwater welder in Virginia Beach.)

However, Kat recently moved out of state when her nursing contract ended, leading some fans on Reddit to speculate they’d broken up.

When the BiP Season 9 finale aired on Dec. 7, however, a post-episode update revealed that Kat and John Henry were “happily engaged” and moving to San Diego.

Other Signs Of Trouble In Paradise?

Even so, some Redditors claimed that John Henry “started following some insta models recently,” suggesting that could be evidence of a split. Another user was “convinced” Kat and John Henry were “done” because she reportedly posted in an Instagram story about November 2023 being “one of the most challenging months” and included a photo of herself crying.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kat was likely referring to online backlash following her BiP villain edit, though. In November, she wrote in a saved Instagram story that she understood her actions were “triggering for many people.”

She elaborated, “I am simply asking for some peace, as the past five weeks have been overwhelming and mentally compromising due to the negativity. Every hour, every platform, there is something new.”

When she apologized again in a Nov. 13 Instagram post, several BiP cast members, including Rachel Recchia, Blake Moynes, and Kylee Russell, left supportive comments. Some fans wondered why John Henry, who was tagged in the post, didn’t chime in, too, and now it seems that might have been an early sign of trouble outside Paradise.