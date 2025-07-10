A year before stepping onto the beach of Bachelor in Paradise, Lexi Young made her mark on Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season. During a romantic date in Malta (the country with a really “old-school vibe,” as Joey famously put it), Lexi opened up about living with endometriosis.

Later, Lexi decided to leave the show on her own accord, realizing that Joey wanted to take some time before having children, while she hoped to move at a “faster pace” due to her fertility struggles.

So, how is Lexi doing today? In a July 10 appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the Season 28 alum gave an update on her health and how it affected her Paradise journey.

She’s “Trying To Stay Positive”

Lexi shared that she’s planning to undergo another surgery for her endometriosis at the end of summer. Beforehand, she’ll freeze her eggs — a process she went through before Joey’s season, too. “Transparently, every day has its own challenges,” she said.

According to the World Health Organization, “Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant.” It is believed to affect about 10% of reproductive-aged women and girls.

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

“Endo is a systemic disease with no cure, and so unfortunately it ebbs and flows,” Lexi continued. “Definitely have worse weeks than others, but luckily, I have an amazing team of doctors and hopefully, eventually, a supportive partner. And my eggs are frozen, and we can come up with a plan that’s best for our family.”

As for her mindset, Lexi said, “It’s just a part of me at this point — not going anywhere, but I’m trying to stay positive.”

Lexi went on to share that she had a “really bad flare” on the second day of Paradise. While wearing flowy clothes helped on Joey’s season, she explained, “We were on the beach in bikinis, so I was kind of dying inside. Because obviously, all the girls are in such good shape, and then I’m over here like I looked eight months pregnant.”

Fortunately, she credited the show’s “great doctors” with taking care of her during her time in Costa Rica.

Beyond The Beach

While fans will have to wait and see how Lexi’s journey in Paradise pans out, she’s been busy back at home.

In addition to documenting her journey to decide where to live, she recently celebrated one year of In The Wild, a matchmaking service and dating experience that organizes IRL events for singles to meet. On Bachelor Happy Hour, Lexi revealed that the brand has achieved three engagements and more than 100 couples who are dating.