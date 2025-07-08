The July 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 served as a welcome return... and an introduction to something new.

While the main trappings of Bachelor Nation’s breezy summer spin-off were the same — Jesse Palmer! Love triangles! A stylish parade of bikinis and beach ’fits! — fans were divided when it came to updates in other areas, from the show’s new location to its revamped editing style and competition format.

A New Look

At the helm of new showrunner Scott Teti, Paradise employed fresh visuals this time around. As Teti previously told Entertainment Weekly, “Everything about the style of the show, we’re trying to elevate. From new cameras and lenses to frame rates to the way it’s shot — we’re trying to implement an upgraded, sexy style across the board.”

Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) joked about the show’s new editing techniques. For example, when Spencer Conley fretted about Jess Edwards — his Day 1 connection — on a date with Sam McKinney, the camera zoomed into his eyeball and cut to steamy footage of Jess and Sam. One viewer joked that “Someone in production/ editing just watched That’s So Raven for the first time,” nodding to the way the titular psychic’s visions would play out on screen.

Another fans compared the vibe to a fragrance commercial.

However, the new look had its supporters. As another viewer argued, “Like, hello, I want to watch a show that looks like it was made in 2025?! I do not want to watch hot people be miserable; I want them to have fun!!”

And over on Reddit, one fan said the new Paradise feels like a “fresh reboot.”

Paradise Lost... Or Found?

While Bachelor in Paradise filmed in Mexico for most of its first decade, production moved to Costa Rica for its milestone 10th season. Compared to its previous camp-esque vibes, the new location at Azura Beach Resort is more luxurious, which took some fans aback. “Take me back to God’s country,” one fan joked, sharing a photo of the old Paradise beach.

“Bring back the bugs!” wrote another viewer, while one fan lamented — with a teary-eyed gif — that the old beach used to be “so feral.”

While the previous digs did lend a wild air to Paradise, one user tweeted that they weren’t very practical, noting that “a thousand steep steps and that beach were not suited for all ages.”

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

As one Redditor noted, AC was long overdue, “especially with the Golden cast coming. Honestly, I was tired of people looking like they were on Survivor when they’re supposed to be on vacation and dating.”

Fun & Games

One element that seemed to unite viewers was the introduction of new activities, as seen in the premiere episode, where contestants were tasked with placing stickers voicing their interest or disinterest in anonymous cutouts of their castmates’ fun facts.

“Whatever they were doing before clearly wasn’t working so I was glad to see them actually taking steps to change the format, including games where they get to know one another better,” one Redditor said. “I liked it and am curious to see how it develops.”

“I like the addition of games and am glad they’re trying something, because the old format had issues,” wrote another.