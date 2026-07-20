Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season is widely regarded as one of the most romantic in franchise history — so it’s no wonder that his first film role is of the swoony variety.

That’s right: Graziadei will make his feature acting debut in the Roku holiday rom-com The Holiday Spark, The Hollywood Reporter announced on July 20 (alongside the reveal of Ayesha Curry, Matthew Daddario’s Second Chance Holiday.) He will star alongside Jamie Chung in the film, which arrives on The Roku Channel later this year.

Graziadei will play a “perpetually single firefighter” named Dean, who works with a children’s book illustrator named Laura (Chung) to plan a firehouse holiday party. The synopsis concludes, “Throughout the planning process, they begin to question their views on romance and the possibility of love at first spark.”

“Acting in my first feature film has been a dream come true and such an exciting next chapter for me,” Graziadei said in a statement, via THR. “The Holiday Spark is filled with so much heart, and I feel incredibly lucky that this is the project I get to make my debut with. Working alongside Jamie and our talented cast and crew was an amazing experience. I learned so much. I can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with this story and kick off the holiday season with us.”

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Graziadei celebrated the announcement on his Instagram story, captioning a thumbs-up selfie: “Just a dude who’s super grateful and feels lucky to keep getting such amazing opportunities to work in the entertainment space.”

Indeed, since finding love with Kelsey Anderson on The Bachelor, Graziadei’s been on a tear. In 2024, he won Dancing with the Stars Season 33 with dance partner Jenna Johnson, and last year, he debuted as host of the competition’s official podcast.

As he previously told Bustle of juggling his post-show opportunities with Anderson, “We have a great place in Los Angeles now, and it's just us spending time on our couch, watching our favorite shows, cooking meals together, and enjoying time away from [work]. We have such a busy schedule that when we come home, we're a normal couple enjoying our time together and loving being in our own space.”

These days, Graziadei isn’t the only multi-hyphenate parlaying reality fame to acting opportunities. Also coming this year is Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt’s own holiday romance, All for Love, which she announced in December.