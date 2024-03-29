For Bachelor viewers, Joey Graziadei’s season was just as much an experience online as it was on screen. That is to say, if you kept up with spoilers, you know conflicting reports about the final rose recipient made Season 28 wildly compelling to watch.

But before Joey and Kelsey could publicly reveal their engagement, they found a few fun ways to navigate the noise, like sobbing to This Is Us (“He’s like, ‘It’s OK, this is not real,’” Kelsey tells Bustle) and watching other people look for love on Love Is Blind and Love on the Spectrum.

“It’s definitely different to watch reality TV shows after being on a reality TV show,” Joey says.

Of course, if the deluge of unsuccessful matches on screen has made you lament the state of reality romance, then Joey’s season might’ve been a balm for the genre. His proposal to Kelsey during the March 25 finale could go down as one of Bachelor Nation’s sweetest moments.

Below, the couple breaks down their post-show plans, a conversation fans didn’t see, and why Joey has no regrets about his unprecedented finale.

Disney/John Fleenor

Kelsey, you made a TikTok about your lip tattoo. What’s the story behind that? And did that come up with Joey during filming?

Kelsey: I did tell Joey about it. I actually got it in honor of a homeless man. Whenever my friends and I would go downtown, he would always sing us “Happy Birthday” with his harmonica, so we would always call him Happy. He was just such a sweet man, and he was always so happy. It was a big part of my college experience.

Joey: It was a good introduction to her quirky side, and something that I think only Kelsey would do.

You’ve said it hurt a little when the initial spoiler about your season said you weren’t together. How did Joey reassure you during the months after production wrapped?

Kelsey: Joey was very understanding of my feelings through all of this. Sometimes he was like, ‘Does this upset you? Are you sure?’ He made me really feel like it was me, it always will be me, and it was only going to be me.

Joey: Yeah, it’s a tough part of this. I mean, spoilers happen — I don’t know how often they’re actually incorrect. I don’t think either side really loved it, but we can’t control it. And she did such a good job staying strong through it.

Watching the season back as viewers, have you picked up on any moments where it’s like, Wow, I can really see the connection there?

Joey: My family — obviously watching it through the eyes of knowing that we were together — as soon as Night 1, they’re like, “You’re looking at her and talking differently.” Because they know me so well. So, yeah, it’s been there the whole time.

Disney/Jan Thijs

Joey, you’ve mentioned feeling really certain about Kelsey as the season started to wind down. Was there ever a point in the process where you thought, We could leave together now? We could end this in a different way?

Joey: It’s a tough part of this whole ending because you want to stay open, you want to be respectful. I think everyone saw on that finale night how much I did start to act differently around Daisy [Kent]. I was very aware of what I was saying with my words because I didn’t want to lead her on. And I don’t look back [with] any regret because they had their special moment. I know I’m with the person that I should be with. So as much as I could go back and say, Maybe I could have done this or done that, there really isn’t a point because it’s brought us to this.

I love that you got into couple’s counseling straight away. Can you tell me about that decision?

Kelsey: The show gave us that opportunity, which was awesome. We both wanted to start it so we could build this foundation, and we knew the show could be difficult for the both of us watching everything back. It really helped with our communication styles and learning more about each other. You don’t need it whenever you’re in a rut; you should start it when things are good, and just make that consistent.

Joey: The best advice we got from couples that have done it before [is that] they wish they did it earlier. So we tried to do it right away, and it’s been so crucial for us.

Disney/John Fleenor

You shared your plans to move to New York this summer. How did that come about?

Joey: She wanted to go to New York! She brought it up through the show and said, “I just feel like I need to have this part of my life.” I want to support her with it, and I’m excited, too. I think it’s going to be a great place for us.

Kelsey: Yeah, like I might hate it, but I need to experience it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.