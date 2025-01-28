Grant Ellis met 25 eligible women during his Jan. 27 Bachelor premiere, but for viewers at home, the night's real winner was Linda the No-Drama Llama. Alexe Godin brought the llama as her Night 1 wing woman, and the furry friend (who got her own chyrons — she’s 5 years old!) ended up stealing the show.

“What’s that, Linda? Yeah, I know, he is cute! I know, he does smell good,” Alexe said in response to Linda’s adorable llama hums.

Grant was intrigued by Linda and her conflict-free ethos, but Alexe — who grew up on a farm in Canada — had to shut down her llama’s advances. “You can’t stay with him, no. He’s my crush, not yours,” she said politely, walking the farm animal into the house.

Inside, Linda’s presence caused a stir. One woman wondered if the cute critter was allowed in the Bachelor Mansion, while another was nervous because she was once spit on by a llama. But they needn’t have worried; Linda quickly proved she was a girl’s girl.

“What do you think of the rest of the girls? Mhm, very pretty,” Alexe chatted with her companion. “I know. I wouldn’t want to be in Grant’s shoes.”

The Bachelor Needs More Linda

Apparently, Linda’s support worked. After a promising conversation with Grant, Alexe was later awarded his first impression rose. It’s unclear if Linda will join the Bachelor cohort on their international journey for love. At the end of the night, Jesse Palmer gingerly walks her away from the buzz of the mansion. “I think it’s bedtime. What do you say? Let’s head on home,” he says.

Disney/John Fleenor

But even if Linda’s time on The Bachelor was short, she clearly left her mark on viewers at home.

For one viewer on X (formerly Twitter), Grant’s initial reaction to Linda — “Is that a donkey?” — was reminiscent of Kylie Jenner’s “Is that a chicken” moment from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (Reader, it was a piglet.)

Another user remarked that even though they haven’t learned the women’s names yet, they absolutely know Linda. Others were rooting for the llama to swoop in for the top prize. “Linda is the clear winner of this season. Everyone else can go home,” said one fan, as many rooted for her to be crowned the next Bachelorette.

“Seems like Linda is a frontrunner,” one viewer said.