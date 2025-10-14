Long the scene of cocktail parties, burgeoning romances, petty arguments, and heartbreak, Bachelor Mansion is due for a refresh. The Spanish-style house has been the franchise’s home base for most of its 23-year history, so who better than former contestants to give it a makeover? HGTV is making it happen on the upcoming design competition series Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

A New Competition In Bachelor Nation

HGTV announced the upcoming series on Oct. 14, revealing that Bachelor Mansion Takeover will see 12 former contestants from both the flagship and Golden Bachelor/ette shows compete for a $100,000 prize over the course of six episodes. There will be weekly elimination challenges, until one alum is named the winner. Two more franchise vets will be evaluating their work, alongside a guest judge, and host Jesse Palmer will step into his usual role.

Meet The Judges

Season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Season 15 Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, plus a guest judge, will be responsible for evaluating the contestants’ work. They’ll be critiquing the transformation of spaces familiar to the franchise’s viewers as well as never-before-seen rooms. Cameron celebrated the announcement with an Instagram story on Oct. 14, writing, “Excited for y’all to see this one!”

Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron HGTV

Adams and Cameron teased the project on social media the day prior to the announcement. The video features the duo mouthing along to audio from a Friends episode in which Rachel and Joey cryptically discuss secret information they aren’t sure they can share with each other. Meanwhile, Adams and Cameron can be seen getting camera-ready, and the footage ends with Cameron walking up to Bachelor Mansion’s iconic fountain. In an Instagram story the next day, Adams wrote, “Hiiiii @bachelornation Mansion, it’s been a minute!”

A Cast Of Memorable Alums

Competing on Bachelor Mansion Takeover requires some experience, and the cast of 12 brings “expert renovation skills,” according to HGTV’s media release. Howard Lee, chief creative officer of US Networks at Warner Bros. Discovery, also described them as “fan favorites and memorable cast members from throughout Bachelor history.”

The group includes the first Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos; her former Golden Bachelor castmate Sandra Mason; Christopher Stallworth from The Golden Bachelorette; Bachelor vets Jill Chin, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, and Courtney Robertson Preciado; and Bachelorette alumni Dean Bell, Noah Erb, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, and Jeremy Simon.

When Does Bachelor Mansion Takeover Premiere?

The show’s exact release date hasn’t been announced, but HGTV revealed the series is coming in 2026.