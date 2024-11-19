Nearly a year after her time on The Bachelor, Maria Georgas is still fielding speculation about her personal life — and promptly shutting it down.

On Nov. 18, The U.S. Sun reported that Georgas had a brief “secret romance” with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. The outlet also claimed that Davidson had checked himself into rehab following the alleged “fling.”

But the following day, Georgas set the record straight. “Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

In a follow-up message, Georgas said she “just spoke” to Davidson’s sister, Casey Davidson. “He’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” Georgas wrote of the comedian.

The Ontario-based executive assistant also took a moment to voice her frustration at the harmful rumor, which several outlets picked up. “Can’t believe this sh*t,” she wrote. “It’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home.”

Speaking Out

This isn’t the first time Georgas has shut down rumors since leaving The Bachelor. In September, she said it was a “shock” to hear her name brought up at Jenn Tran’s After the Final Rose special, during which Tran voiced her dismay that Devin Strader followed Georgas on Instagram.

In a TikTok video, Georgas confirmed she had neither met Strader nor followed him back. “My character, my innocence, my peace, is important to me,” she said. “And I will not f*ck that up for no one.”

Georgas also explained why she’s not the type to let rumors go unaddressed.

“People are calling me out for things that aren’t even true, and I can’t sit here with a smile on my face and stay silent. It’s not me. I talk way too much for that,” she continued. “I have a lot of things to navigate through, and I’m doing it in my way — unapologetically so.”

The Bachelor alum expressed her desire to “move forward” without getting dragged into a “weird narrative.” While she was referring to the After the Final Rose drama, it’s clear that she’s applying the same ethos to the Pete Davidson rumors, too.