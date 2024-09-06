Maria Weighs In On Jenn & Devin’s Bachelorette Finale

Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette finale was filled with shocking moments — from Jenn deciding to propose to Devin Strader to the tearful update that they were no longer engaged mere months later. Judging by the gasps from the live studio audience at After the Final Rose, one of the most jaw-dropping revelations was Devin following Maria Georgas shortly after their breakup.

“The next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram — not just any girl, but Maria,” Jenn said, telling Devin it “invalidated [their] entire relationship.”

The day after the finale, Maria wrote on Instagram that she had “some things to say” and would “not be holding back.” She then followed up with a Sept. 5 TikTok video, where she made her stance on Jenn and Devin’s drama clear.

Addressing The “Narrative”

Maria said it was a “shock” to hear her name come up during After the Final Rose. “Say your piece, girlfriend. I respect it,” she said. “I just think that, without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative.”

To recap: Many fans believed that Maria would be the Season 21 Bachelorette — Sam McKinney even voiced this belief to Jenn on the show, and Maria herself has said she turned the role down (more on that later). So, Jenn naming Maria was likely a nod to that conversation, not a suggestion that Maria had a role in her breakup.

But alas, Maria still clarified that she never followed Devin back. “And now, seeing how things transpired, I will never follow that man.”

She acknowledged that while she did hang out with Jeremy Simon during a group night out, she never met Devin there or elsewhere.

Maria was upset that Sam told Jenn he thought she or Daisy Kent would be the Bachelorette. “This is why I could not do what Jenn did in her position,” she said. “The moment a man was going to bring up another girls’ name to my face, would be — there’s the f*cking door. I hate that that happened to her.”

She commended Jenn for handling it “like a true Bachelorette.”

“The last thing I want to do is have this weird narrative where Jenn and I are against each other,” she continued. “Just because we’ve separated our ways, and we’re no longer friends, doesn’t mean we hate each other. And doesn’t mean that if someone’s going to disrespect her in my face, that I’m going to sit here and stand for it. Because I’m not.”

Wait, Was There Bachelor Beef?

It might be surprising to hear Maria declare that she and Jenn aren’t friends. Minus Maria getting stressed over Jenn kissing Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor, the pair seemed to be on good terms while filming. In fact, Maria shared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast that they wrote encouraging notes to each other on the show and got even closer after production.

“Her and I were talking all the time, FaceTiming all the time,” she said. “And we would just talk about how ready we were for, like, relationships, and the future, and what that holds.”

However, during a June appearance on Call Her Daddy, Jenn admitted that she was “really disappointed” to hear that Maria said she’d been offered the Bachelorette job and turned it down. (Specifically, Maria said on the same show: “It was mine until I said it wasn’t.”)

“There’s a lot of narratives out there, and they’re not necessarily the truth,” Jenn said, pointing out that it’s standard practice for the show to consider more than one person for the lead role. “Multiple people are being interviewed, are doing meetings about it all, doing fittings, or filming intro packages,” she said. “And it’s never really you till it’s you.”