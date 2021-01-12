Matt James Revealed How He Prepared For His First One-On-One Date As The Bachelor

First dates are always a little nerve-wracking, so it's no surprise that Matt James felt the need to pump himself up before his first major date as the Bachelor. During the Jan. 11 episode, Matt shared a behind-the-scenes video from his one-on-one with Bri on Twitter, revealing that he did some quick push ups before he hopped into the hot tub with her in order to make sure he was feeling (and looking) his best.

