Bachelor Alum Peter Weber Reveals The Popular Dating App He’s On

Though Peter Weber’s Bachelor season aired nearly five years ago, his dating life after the show has continued to make headlines — from his briefly rekindled relationship with contestant Kelley Flanagan to his rumored connection with Traitors co-star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. (As Peter shared with Bustle, the pair is just “really good friends.”)

So, where does the Season 24 lead stand in the dating department today? During an Aug. 5 appearance on Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, Peter provided an update.

He’s On A Dating App

Peter opened up about some of the qualities he’s looking for in a partner, telling the podcast that he’s “dating a lot more intentionally” these days, and hopes to find a “goofball” who has an adventurous side, while also bringing a sense of peace. “Where you just feel your souls [are] really, really comfortable with each other, it’s [an] unexplainable kind of thing. That is really important to me,” he said.

The 33-year-old pilot said he’s “hopeful” he will find the right person soon. As for where he’s looking, Peter shared that he’s on Hinge.

“Never got on Raya, they never let me on,” he said of the private dating app, which is known for its exclusivity. “I’ve heard they don’t take people from The Bachelor. I don’t know if that’s an excuse, or they just don’t want me ... but they won’t accept me.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peter didn’t seem too bothered, pointing out that his brother connected with his now-wife on Hinge.

“People have their opinions, but I have nothing negative to say if it works,” he said of dating apps. “Who the hell cares how you meet the person? Like, as long as you find them, then the rest is just history.”

No Roses For Raya?

If you’re one for following the post-show dating lives of Bachelor Nation alums, you know that Peter’s claim isn’t exactly new.

Last year, former Bachelorette lead Michelle Young shared on Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford that though she didn’t apply to Raya, she’d been told that the app “distinctly dislikes Bachelor Nation.”

James Clark/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“So it’s like an instant ‘no,’” she said. However, she had a sense of humor about the rumored rule, and suggested it’s because Bachelor/ette alums are “messy.”

Hannah Brown opened up about not being able to get on the app after leading her Bachelorette season. “I’ve been on the waiting list for months now ... I’m done,” she said on Instagram. “Christian Mingle, here I come.”