Whether you’re the season lead or a viewer watching along at home, it can be hard to keep track of all the new faces that pull up to Bachelor Mansion on Night 1. But of course, the first woman Grant Ellis met on his Bachelor season had a thematic name he’s unlikely to forget.

“Can I be the first to actually say — will you accept this Rose?” asked 27-year-old Rose Sombke upon meeting Grant.

The Season 29 lead was more than pleased to oblige. “Miss Rose... I like Miss Rose,” Grant mused as the newcomer walked into the mansion.

It was a promising start to their journey together, but is there a rosy future ahead for the pair? Here’s everything to know about Rose from The Bachelor, including reports about her time on the show. Spoilers ahead!

She Makes Her Mark

Rose is a nurse from Chicago, and shared in her Bachelor bio that she “has a big heart and an even bigger personality.”

In addition to describing herself as “romantic, optimistic, and goofy,” Rose writes that she’s traditionally been the caregiver in her past relationships, but on The Bachelor, she’s looking for that energy in return.

Like Rose told Grant on Night 1, as they made each other clay rings (!!!) while blindfolded, “I want somebody who’s consistent in their love ... I give my all in all of my relationships. I just don’t get that back. And I think I’m at a point where I’m super ready for that.”

Spoilers About Rose & Grant’s Future

Rose’s Instagram is filled with snaps of her spending time in her hometown or traveling with friends. However, there aren’t any clues about her Bachelor fate. There are, however, a few intriguing spoilers courtesy of Reality Steve.

Disney/John Fleenor

According to the Bachelor Nation podcaster, Rose reportedly faces some Bachelor drama after she tells her fellow contestants about a compliment Grant paid her privately. This is said to get back to Grant, who — according to Reality Steve — isn’t thrilled about the purported attempt to “ruin his connections with other girls.”

Now, Reality Steve said he wasn’t sure if the alleged drama would air on the final cut of The Bachelor. As is the case with all spoilers, it’s unconfirmed. However, Grant’s season trailer does show Rose in tears telling a castmate, “You backstabbed me. You did me dirty.”

Ultimately, Reality Steve writes that Rose self-eliminates several weeks later during the group’s trip to Madrid, Spain.