Grant’s Bachelor Spoilers Tease The Winner Of His Season

In the days following the announcement of Grant Ellis as the new Bachelor, more than 10,000 women applied for the chance to compete for his final rose, Jesse Palmer revealed in August. With so many eligible contestants, the Season 29 lead certainly had his work cut out for him — and according to the teaser for the season, it might all come down to a last-minute decision.

“The truth is... I don’t know,” Grant tells Jesse before the final rose ceremony. “We got both women. They’re here on standby. And of course, I have to know which one to send first,” Jesse replies, gently nudging Grant to make his choice.

So... what goes down? Fortunately, there’s no shortage of reported leaks to pore over. Here’s a recap of Grant’s Bachelor spoilers so far.

Expect A Rosy Twist

Remember when ABC announced that there would be a “bold, new twist” on Grant’s first impression rose? According to Reality Steve, the rose comes with an added bonus this time around: the first one-on-one date of the season.

The perk reportedly goes to Alexe Godin, so she’ll be one to watch as Grant’s season begins.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Yes, There’s Drama

Reality Steve has teased several potential conflicts for Grant’s season. First, he reports that Zoe McGrady stealing lots of time with Grant “rubbed some of the girls the wrong way.” It reportedly prompts a tiff between her and Alli Jo Hinkes.

There may also be drama between Rose Sombke and Carolina Sofía. According to Reality Steve, Rose tells her castmates that Grant “was just watching her” during a group music date. Carolina reportedly brings this up to Grant, who’s said to confront Rose about “trying to ruin his connections with other girls.”

There Are Several Unconventional Exits

Not every Bachelor departure happens at a traditional rose ceremony. Reality Steve reports that Beverly Ortega leaves the show early because she got sick after a group date. The Bachelor Nation blogger adds that she went to the hospital and reportedly wasn’t cleared to return to the show.

Later on, Rose reportedly self-eliminates shortly before hometowns.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Grant’s Final Four Women Are...

Speaking of which, Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu are the four women who bring Grant home to meet their families.

Dina, however, doesn’t make it to fantasy suites in the Dominican Republic.

Grant’s Final Rose Goes To...

After overnights, Zoe is reportedly sent home, leaving Litia and Juliana as Grant’s final two women.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Now, back to Grant’s indecision from the Season 29 preview. While it’s unclear how, ultimately, Grant will make up his mind, he does arrive at a conclusion about his love life.

Grant and Juliana are reportedly engaged, according to Reality Steve.

Disney/Matt Sayles

While Bachelor Nation’s go-to spoiler sleuth said he has “no reason to doubt” the leak, he also noted that you can choose to believe the intel or not. For now, though, his report provides a handy, preliminary look at what seems to be an exciting season.