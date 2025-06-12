After falling in love on Season 27 of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar got married on May 23 — and the couple is sharing details of their special day.

A Sweet Celebration

“Who said Bachelor couples never work out? 😉💍,” Kaity captioned a collection of photos from the wedding, which took place at Chapel Dulcinea in Austin, Texas.

On a June 12 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Kaity revealed that the location was discovered by her aunt, who, in a sweet full-circle moment, was the very person who nominated her for The Bachelor.

While the couple originally toured venues for a larger wedding, they had a change of heart. “I just took a step back and was like, I don’t know if we need this,” Kaity said. “The whole point of a wedding is just staying true to the love and connection of both of us, and I felt like I was honing in too much on little details.”

Ultimately, nine people attended the family ceremony, pieces of which can be seen in the wedding video they shared with Bachelor Nation.

“Kait, you’ve changed my life in the best way possible,” Zach told Kaity in his vows. “For the rest of my life, I’ll do everything and anything I can to make you feel as deeply loved as you make me feel.”

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Kaity, for her part, called Zach “one of the kindest, most gentle souls” she’s ever known.

“I promise to protect your heart the way you’ve protected mine — with tenderness, patience, and loyalty,” she said.

Looking Ahead

As you’ll remember, Zach and Kaity forged a strong connection early on The Bachelor and got engaged in Thailand. But nearly three years after first meeting on the shiny driveway of Bachelor Mansion, the couple hasn’t turned to full-time reality influencing. As Kaity put it, they’re very much a “normal couple.”

“It’s a bonus — whatever happens on the side with social media, cool, great, that’s awesome. But at the end of the day, we both have our own jobs,” Kaity said on Bachelor Happy Hour. (She works as a nurse, and Zach is an account executive.)

Now that they’ve said “I do,” the pair is looking ahead toward their next chapter — sharing that they’re focused on buying a home and are planning an Italian honeymoon for next spring. “But honestly, as corny as it sounds, every day is a honeymoon with him,” Kaity said.

After that, they hope to become parents. Zach said they’re “99% sure” they might have twins, as multiples run on both sides of their family.