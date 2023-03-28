Neil Lane has been Bachelor Nation’s go-to jeweler since 2008. So, when Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor’s Season 27 finale on March 27, it came as little surprise that the celebrity jeweler designed her engagement ring. Though host Jesse Palmer explained that Lane “couldn’t make it” to Thailand, he stepped in to help Zach pick out the perfect sparkler. Kaity’s post-engagement reaction? “That is so pretty,” she told her new fiancé, who referred to the ring as a “rock.” On “After the Final Rose,” Kaity quipped to Jesse, “It looks like a disco ball!”

After the episode aired, People revealed that Kaity’s engagement ring is made of platinum and includes a center oval-cut diamond placed on a three-sided diamond band and surrounded by a halo of round-cut diamonds. The custom Neil Lane creation also features a gallery set with over 150 smaller diamonds, which brings the piece to nearly 3.10 carats.

“There's something about that ring that just caught my attention,” Zach explained to the magazine, joking that Kaity “will need a sling” to wear the “damn good” rock. “I just, without a doubt, could picture Kaity wearing that ring and it looking beautiful on her.”

Lane, for his part, also weighed in on the design, adding that the piece represents that Kaity is “the light of Zach’s life.” He elaborated, “When it came time to choose the ring it was the oval with all its brilliance and sparkle that Zach felt best represented Kaity. It was a thrill to see her reaction. I wish them a lifetime of joy and happiness.”

Christopher Willard/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

In an August 2021 interview with Page Six Style, Lane explained that he typically chooses six rings for the Bachelors and Bachelorettes to pick from and tries “to bring something new” each season. “How do I change it up every time? How do I bring different details? I think some of them I make bigger diamonds in the center, sometimes I put more decoration,” he told the outlet. “I’ve added more vintage aesthetics. Sometimes I make it completely modern.”

Though viewers see only a snippet of the Bachelors selecting the rings, Lane added that each session typically lasts hours and often turn into impromptu therapy sessions. “When I’m dealing with these guys, it’s the most emotional thing in their lives,” he said. “They’re about to propose to someone — their princess, their dream girl, the love of their life. They’re the most vulnerable. And they’re looking to me for direction; most of them have never looked at rings before.”

Lane creates his engagement rings for Bachelor Nation couples “with the idea that they’re going to stay together,” but in the event of a breakup, the women are often required to return them. As Zach and Kaity begin the next phase of their relationship, they may never have to worry about that, though.