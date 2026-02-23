Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Cast Includes Single Dads & A Cowboy

The 2026 Bachelorette cast has finally been revealed — and with Season 22 less than a month away, it’s time to meet the men vying for Taylor Frankie Paul’s affection.

While you might be familiar with some of the names from Taylor’s season based on Bachelorette spoilers, the latest announcement sheds more light on the bunch ahead of the show’s March 22 premiere.

One key takeaway from the cast is that several already call Utah “home.” As Taylor previously shared on Call Her Daddy, her final-rose pick must be willing to move to the state.

“I’m sorry if that is a make-or-break for them, but yeah, I am in Utah, and I have two baby daddies,” she said in September. “I am going nowhere. So you will be moving to me in Utah ... if you like me enough.” Taylor has three children and shares her youngest with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Dakota Mortensen.

Lew from The Bachelorette. Disney/Evan Mulling

In fact, parenthood is another thing several suitors have in common with Taylor: Brandon, Christopher, and Matt are all single dads. While Taylor has previously said she’s not necessarily “looking for” someone who already has kids, she’s more than open to the prospect of blending families. “If you have them, great — it’s not a dealbreaker at all,” she said on Call Her Daddy.

Christopher from The Bachelorette. Disney/Evan Mulling

There are also some interesting occupations, including Brad, a cowboy/entrepreneur, and Conrad, founder of a sperm testing startup.

Conrad from The Bachelorette. Disney/Evan Mulling

Meet The 2026 Bachelorette Cast

Here’s the full lineup: