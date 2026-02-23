Reality TV
Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Cast Includes Single Dads & A Cowboy
Here’s what the Season 22 lead is looking for — and how the contestants stack up.
The 2026 Bachelorette cast has finally been revealed — and with Season 22 less than a month away, it’s time to meet the men vying for Taylor Frankie Paul’s affection.
While you might be familiar with some of the names from Taylor’s season based on Bachelorette spoilers, the latest announcement sheds more light on the bunch ahead of the show’s March 22 premiere.
One key takeaway from the cast is that several already call Utah “home.” As Taylor previously shared on Call Her Daddy, her final-rose pick must be willing to move to the state.
“I’m sorry if that is a make-or-break for them, but yeah, I am in Utah, and I have two baby daddies,” she said in September. “I am going nowhere. So you will be moving to me in Utah ... if you like me enough.” Taylor has three children and shares her youngest with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Dakota Mortensen.
In fact, parenthood is another thing several suitors have in common with Taylor: Brandon, Christopher, and Matt are all single dads. While Taylor has previously said she’s not necessarily “looking for” someone who already has kids, she’s more than open to the prospect of blending families. “If you have them, great — it’s not a dealbreaker at all,” she said on Call Her Daddy.
There are also some interesting occupations, including Brad, a cowboy/entrepreneur, and Conrad, founder of a sperm testing startup.
Meet The 2026 Bachelorette Cast
Here’s the full lineup:
- Aaron, 32, a product manager from Vineyard, Utah
- Brad, 29, a cowboy/entrepreneur from Newport Beach, California
- Brandon, 28, a loan officer from Spearfish, South Dakota
- Casey, 30, a mechanical engineer from Nashville, Tennessee
- Christopher, 35, a business owner from Vacaville, California
- Clayton, 36, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee
- Conrad, 32, a startup founder from Santa Monica, California
- Doug, 28, an ocean lifeguard from San Diego, California
- Johnnie, 30, a former pro baseball player from Massapequa, New York
- Josh, 28, a sales manager from Provo, Utah
- Kevin, 32, a physical therapist from Miami, Florida
- Lew, 32, an insurance tech founder from Salt Lake City, Utah
- Malik, 30, a tech executive from Brooklyn, New York
- Marcus, 28, a creative director from Elmont, New York
- Matt, 43, a real estate broker from Carmel, Indiana
- Michael Baba, 36, a chiropractic healer from San Diego, California
- Mike T., 36, a brand protection manager from Lavallette, New Jersey
- Richard, 35, a photographer from Charleston, South Carolina
- Rod, 35, an entrepreneur from Austin, Texas
- Ronn, 28, an account executive from San Francisco, California
- Shane, 28, a private wealth planner from Atlanta, Georgia
- Trenten, 35, a pro athlete from San Juan Capistrano, California