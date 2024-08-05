Many of Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette suitors have brought the drama, but others have taken a slower, sweeter approach to romancing the Season 21 lead.

Take Grant Ellis, for example, the Houston-based day trader who opted out of Week 2’s ice-cream antics and took that time to advance his relationship with Jenn. After Grant said he was ready for a family, Jenn was pleasantly surprised at his readiness for a long-term commitment. They even tossed around surname possibilities. “Jenn Ellis, that’s a nice name,” he joked.

However, Jenn had another idea: “Jenn Ellis? OK, what about you taking my last name?”

“Grant Tran,” he said. “I like that!”

While it was just some flirty banter for now, it’s clear that Grant stood out to Jenn — and she even awarded him the season’s first group-date rose. But are Jenn and Grant together after The Bachelorette? Fortunately, there are a few clues and reports out there. Spoilers ahead!

A Sweet Slip-Up?

Week 4 saw Grant and his fellow contestants battle for Jenn’s heart via a game of rugby. During a private moment after the game, Grant revealed that he wasn’t playing when it comes to his relationship with Jenn.

“That’s something that I want to do in a relationship — like, fight for my woman,” he said. “And put it on the line. I wanted you to see that today. Hopefully, you did.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Indeed, Jenn was all about it. “I appreciate that. That is a really sweet sentiment,” she said. “I feel like you have this energy about you, where you would do anything for me. And I love that.”

“When I love somebody, I put it out there,” Grant replied, prompting a surprised “whoa!” and double take from Jenn. It wasn’t a negative surprise, though. In fact, both Jenn and Grant laughed once they realized the “love” word had been used. They even shared a kiss after.

So far, this adorable exchange might be the best embodiment of Jenn and Grant’s relationship — proof that they have an easy, romantic connection that blends physical chemistry with a look ahead toward the future.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

As Jenn said in a confessional, “I always feel at ease when I’m with Grant. That spark is definitely there. He’s always being intentional with where he’s at with me, and so open with his feelings that it makes me comfortable.”

There Are Spoilers About Jenn & Grant

Despite Jenn and Grant’s strong connection, Reality Steve reports that they don’t make it to the end. Specifically, the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster claims that Grant goes home just before Hometowns.

However, Grant’s readiness for a lasting commitment impressed Jenn, and it could certainly do the same for singles on Bachelor in Paradise or The Bachelor, should he want to continue his journey with the franchise.