After two drama-filled weeks in Melbourne, Australia, Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season decamped to Auckland, New Zealand during the July 29 episode.

However, the change of scenery didn’t do much to resolve conflict among the contestants — mainly the beef between Sam McKinney and Devin Strader, who both got one-on-one dates with Jenn.

Here’s a recap of Week 4, including why Sam Nejad left The Bachelorette early.

Jenn & Sam M. Reached New Heights

Before Jenn met the guys in New Zealand, she caught up with Jesse Palmer, who revealed a surprising fact about Bachelor/ette one-on-one dates. “Have you ever wondered why you’re not supposed to eat whenever you’re on a one-on-one date?” Jesse asked Jenn, referencing the unofficial practice of contestants doing everything but eating on their dinner dates.

Jesse himself is the reason. “On my season, I was scarfing the food down on every single date … and I think after that, they had to stop doing it,” the host said.

After that bit of Bachelor Nation trivia, Jenn embarked upon her first one-on-one date of the week with Sam M. The pair ascended Auckland’s Sky Tower for lunch before they were presented with an opportunity to jump from — or walk along — the top of the structure.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Jenn only wanted to walk, but Sam was eager to jump and repeatedly tried to convince Jenn to change her mind. “I am literally terrified, and Sam’s not reading my emotions at all … I really do feel like I’m up here all by myself,” Jenn said.

After realizing just how stressed Jenn was, Sam gave her a hug and told her not to jump. Once she realized that Sam was willing to be there for her, Jenn decided to take the very literal “leap of faith.”

Later, during dinner, Jenn opened up about not feeling like she was worthy of love, saying her parents didn’t give her a good example of a loving relationship.

“You’re worthy. You deserve it,” Sam assured her. He also opened up about his engagement ending in a “gut punch,” saying that his fiancée left him for someone else.

Jenn appreciated Sam’s vulnerability. “Tonight, I learned that there is a lot more than just a physical connection. I know there is an emotional connection ... It makes me really hopeful,” she said in a confessional. “I feel like I was scared today, and after tonight, I am falling for Sam. He’s someone I can see a future with.”

Rugby For A Rose?

Week 4’s group date saw a rugby game between Jenn’s men — minus Sam M. and Devin, who continued to bicker back at the hotel.

Jenn said she was excited to see who would try to make fun “little moments” with her, and Sam N. tried to do just that. From flirting with her on the sidelines to wearing a jersey that said “Jenn’s Husband” (and later giving her one that said, “Sam’s Wife”), Sam seemed to be getting closer to the Season 21 lead.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Unsurprisingly, Thomas Nguyen wasn’t a fan of Sam taking up much of Jenn’s time, especially after Sam pulled Jenn away from a conversation with him.

Sam’s bold moves, though, were in vain. Jenn turned down his request for a kiss, and then sent him home mid-group date.

“I just don’t know if I can see us getting there, and I would never want to lead you on because I think it would be unfair,” Jenn said, telling Sam that he had “so much love to give,” even though she wasn’t the right person for him.

Finally, Marcus Shoberg received a rose after the group date.

Jenn & Devin Opened Up

Jenn and Devin shared the week’s second one-on-one date, which brought them to a traditional Māori ceremony about reflecting on where you come from. Here, Devin described himself as a “wanderer,” later elaborating to Jenn that he experienced instability growing up, and that his father “was not really around” in a steady way.

He also credited his mother for raising him despite the difficult circumstances, which Jenn resonated with. After her parents divorced, Jenn’s father “didn’t want to be a dad,” she said, and they’re no longer in touch today.

Devin was moved by Jenn sharing about her past and encouraging him to do the same.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“I’m falling for you, and I’m not afraid to say it. You’re an amazing woman … and I just want to celebrate you, every single day, for as long as I can.”

The confession had Jenn flustered. “I don’t know if anyone’s ever said that to me before. And, he was the first,” she told the camera. “And I’ve never felt appreciated in the way that Devin makes me feel. It’s a new feeling.”

A Familiar Face Entered The Chat

Instead of ending with a rose ceremony, the final minutes of Week 4 saw a surprise cliffhanger. Jenn’s ex, Matt Rossi, flew in to reveal that he still had feelings for her.

Jenn was surprised to see him, but not necessarily upset. He wasn’t one of the toxic exes she’s talked about on the show, she clarified. Rather, they reconnected as friends after the breakup. “I don’t know where my heart is pulling me,” she said in a confessional. It’s unclear if Matt will stay or if the Bachelorette will send him packing.