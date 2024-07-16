The Bachelor and Bachelorette shows typically kick off with a few days at the mansion, where the leads get to know their contestants a bit while stateside. Jenn Tran’s season skipped this tradition and went international right away, with Jenn and her suitors heading to Melbourne, Australia.

“This has never happened before. We’ve never traveled this early before, and, you know, the way to really get to know someone is to travel with them,” Jenn said on camera.

She got that right. By the end of Week 2, she saw the good, the icks, and everything in between. Spoilers ahead!

Here’s a recap of the show’s second week, including explanations for why Brian Autz, Jahaan Ansari, and Marvin Goodly left The Bachelorette.

The Tension Started Early

During a group date to Queen Victoria Market, Devin Strader pulled Jenn aside for some one-on-one gelato time, much to his fellow contestants’ dismay. A bit later, during a stop at a local comedy festival, the men took turns roasting Devin. Aaron Erb declared him the “budget Pete Davidson.”

After the outing, Jenn got to spend some quality time with several men. She and Grant Ellis even talked about family and future plans, with the pair imagining Jenn taking his last name.

It could be the other way around, she offered. “Grant Tran. I like that,” he said, before sharing a kiss with the Season 21 lead.

Jenn and Grant talked about the future. Disney/John Fleenor

Elsewhere, Aaron told Devin he was wasting Jenn’s time. “She doesn’t want to be with a boy,” he said. This rubbed Devin the wrong way, and when Aaron and Jenn finally got some alone time, Devin crashed their conversation with an ice cream cart.

Aaron acquiesced, giving them a few minutes — before returning! And then Devin interrupted a second time! It was a lot to keep up with, and frustrating for viewers, although Jenn didn’t seem frazzled.

If anyone “won” the back-and-forth — a term I use loosely here — it was Devin. “You don’t like vanilla, you like mint,” Jenn said of their dessert. “I like you,” Devin answered. “And I think that’s probably known by now.”

Devin made controversial plays for Jenn’s time in Week 2. Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jenn was visibly impressed with the swift answer, and the pair shared a kiss. However, it was Grant who won the group date’s rose.

Jenn & Marcus Dive Right In

The first one-on-one date of the season went to Marcus Shoberg. It was the requisite Bachelor Nation skydiving date, and Jenn said the 31-year-old veteran was the perfect fit because of his “fun but also calm” energy.

In Week 2, Marcus stayed above the drama, literally. ABC

After taking their love story to new heights, Jenn and Marcus shared a heart-to-heart at dinner, where Marcus opened up about surviving an explosion on a military mission.

Jenn was touched. “That shows what a hero you are, and that’s exactly what I’m looking for,” she said, praising both his resilience and vulnerability.

A Truly Wild Photoshoot

The second group date in Week 2 was a photoshoot with Australian wildlife, which brought to mind Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model when Eva Marcille powered through a shoot with a tarantula on her face.

Eva was skeptical that the tarantula was “very safe,” given how emergency services was standing by, and similarly, the arachnophobic Hakeem Moulton wasn’t thrilled to hear that the “big-ass, furry spider” on him was only “mildly venomous.” But he got through it with a heavy dose of cursing.

The winner of the group date was Dylan Buckor, who calmly posed with Jenn and a giant snake. During a celebratory dinner, he shared with Jenn that his parents met and married within six months, and are still together more than 20 years later.

Cocktail Chaos

Before the Week 2 cocktail party, several men requested that people who’d already had time with Jenn leave some space for those who hadn’t. It seemed a fair ask — if tricky — on a competition dating show.

Devin, for his part, seemed willing to oblige. “Yeah, I’m not gonna fall back to the end of the line, but, you know, I think that it goes without saying that you guys deserve a little bit more,” he said.

However, the next night, he was the first to pull Jenn away.

Thomas Nguyen took particular offense to the move, and interrupted Jenn and Devin’s conversation to pull Devin away and air out his frustrations, which left Jenn alone, awkwardly.

Jenn saved Thomas a rose despite his short-sighted interruption. Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

She wasn’t impressed when Thomas finally joined her. “You guys are making decisions for me,” she said. “You’re taking my independence out of that. Do we really think that those 10 minutes right there, and me sitting here alone, was worth it?”

Thomas soon realized his mistake, and fortunately for him, Jenn saved him a rose later that evening.

Brian, Jahaan, and Marvin weren’t so lucky. All three went home at the end of Week 2, seemingly because they didn’t get much time with Jenn in the midst of the conflict.