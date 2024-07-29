As Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season progresses, a few connections stand out — especially the one with Devin Strader.

While Devin’s bold, unbothered personality has often riled up his castmates, Jenn seems to be a fan. From enjoying some solo gelato during the season’s first group date to Devin earning a rose after Week 3’s strip tease, there have already been plenty of signs in the budding couple’s favor.

So, are Jenn and Devin together after The Bachelorette? There are several clues out there, if you don’t mind taking a peek. Spoilers ahead!

They Have A Lot In Common

There was an intriguing link between Jenn and Devin before the season even began. Remember when Jenn made the joke about wanting a man with a “really big... personality” during After the Final Rose? Well, Devin’s Bachelorette bio says he’s looking for a woman who “embraces his big personality.”

Jenn and Devin have clicked well on The Bachelorette so far. Even when the rest of the cast bristled at his extended time with her, the Season 21 lead didn’t mind, even questioning Thomas Nguyen’s claims about him in Week 2. “I mean, did he specifically say, ‘I’m not going to pull her first?’ ... You’re taking my independence out of that, and I don’t really think that that’s in your power,” she said.

Disney/John Fleenor

When the drama continued in Week 2, Devin proved that he’d be a source of calm in conflict. “When you’re feeling down, when the world is crashing on you, and things seem like it’s impossible to look up and look out — just get behind me, I’ll take those punches to the chin and we’ll keep walking,” he said.

Viewers have speculated about Jenn and Devin’s connection, and several pointed to another surprising link between the pair. Devin stealing Jenn away for some solo time, for example, reminded one fan of Jenn and Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor. You can see why they “match well,” the viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Devin is doing what Jenn did with Joey and she likes it,” wrote another.

Disney/John Fleenor

Spoilers Say...

The biggest clue about Jenn and Devin’s relationship status post-Bachelorette comes from Reality Steve. The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster has reported that Jenn and Devin got engaged at the end of the season.

Reality Steve also noted that the dramatic finale flash-forward (where Jenn says, “I can’t let you propose to me,” to someone who hasn’t yet been identified) matches a behind-the-scenes photo that appears to show Devin wearing the same, light-colored suit. “Unless BOTH guys wore a tan suit to the final rose ceremony — which is highly unlikely,” he added.

While fans may choose to take Reality Steve’s scoop with a grain of salt given last season’s incorrect spoiler, Devin seems to be one to watch.