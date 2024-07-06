After looking for love on Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, Jenn Tran is leading her own journey on The Bachelorette Season 21. And her physician assistant training played a surprising role in preparing her for the role.

“I entered the world of medicine because I really care about people,” she recently told Bustle. “I don’t know if this helped or hurt me, but it was easy for me to care about all 25 of these men I was dating. I could connect with each of them.”

One of those 25 men is Devin Strader, a freight company owner from Houston. Here’s everything to know about his job, social media, and reports about Devin’s Bachelorette fate. Spoilers ahead!

Devin Is Part Of A Bachelorette Trend

As Inc. recently noted, Jenn’s cast is a “historic outlier” when it comes to its concentration of founders and entrepreneurs — and Devin is one of them. His company is F1 Freight Consultants, which provides industry transportation solutions.

“Devin is extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he’s built,” reads his Bachelorette bio. “When he’s not working, he loves running and spending time with his dog, Charlie — these two are a package deal.”

FI’s first year in business was in 2023, and the company’s punny social media posts seem to reflect the “big personality” described in Devin’s Bachelorette bio.

Upon being announced as Bachelorette at After the Final Rose back in March, Jenn made a playful comment about looking for a man with a “really big... personality.” So, perhaps Devin is the ticket.

As it turns out, that may not be the only clue about Jenn and Devin’s connection.

An Instagram Post Might Tease His Fate

Devin’s first post after filming The Bachelorette includes lyrics from J-hope and J. Cole’s “on the street.” If you’re one for sleuthing (and you’re here, so you probably are!), the bit about a person who “fought tooth and a nail / just to prevail amongst the ruthless,” could certainly apply to someone who won a competition — like, say, Season 21 of The Bachelorette?

Of course, it’s worth noting that Devin’s post also includes snaps from a recent running event — to which those lyrics could apply just as well.

Spoilers Say...

If you want to consult Reality Steve about the contestant’s fate on The Bachelorette, he claims Devin gets engaged to Jenn in Hawaii at the end of Season 21.

Of course, if you kept up with spoilers for Joey’s Bachelor season, you know that Reality Steve initially forecasted the wrong winner — so you may be skeptical of the scoop about Jenn’s season. The blogger and podcaster acknowledged this in recent episodes, adding that he was “very confident” in his sources about the latest Bachelorette spoilers.