From the very beginning of Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season, Sam McKinney has been one to watch. The Myrtle Beach-based contractor not only earned Jenn’s first-impression rose, but kept the momentum going with frequent flirty encounters.

“This week, what I kept thinking back to was you,” Jenn told Sam in Week 3. “I think I really just wanted a hug from you, and I don’t even know why. And I kept thinking, like, He’s going to make me feel better.”

A sneak peek of Week 4 showed Jenn and Sam taking their connection to new heights (literally), with Sam eagerly suggesting the pair jump off the Auckland Sky Tower in New Zealand — though Jenn felt like her hesitation to do so was dismissed.

“I am clearly terrified and Sam’s not reading my emotions at all,” she said, via People. “I feel like I’m up here all by myself.”

So, will the scary experience fortify their connection or dampen it? Fortunately, there are plenty of hints and reports about whether Jenn and Sam are together after The Bachelorette. Spoilers ahead!

The Chemistry!

Viewers have seen that Jenn and Sam love to kiss, which can be an important thing for a partner. As Jenn said in a Week 3 confessional, “There’s just something there, and I don’t know what it is. And I want to figure it out.”

Disney/John Fleenor

However, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that “they kiss more than they talk.”

Another suggested that Jenn and Sam indeed have “intense physical chemistry,” but may not have sorted out the emotional part yet.

Even the Miles sisters from Bachelorette Australia, who judged Week 3’s strip tease with Jenn, told her to tread carefully. After Jenn said she and Sam had sexual tension, Elly said it pays to be “wary” of those strong physical connections. “Because I did that. I picked him,” she said, adding that it wasn’t a “smart choice.”

Sam Spoke Out

Another potential clue against Jenn and Sam’s long-term prospects comes from Sam himself. Under a fan’s TikTok that said he was “SO mean” for seemingly laughing at Sam Nejad during Week 3, he commented “Context context context...”

He elaborated in another comment, saying it was “incredibly disheartening to be portrayed in that fashion. Hopefully at the tell all the truth will come out.” Sam was seemingly referring to the Men Tell All special, which gives contestants a chance to convene and go over the season’s drama shortly before the finale.

Disney/John Fleenor

However, the special doesn’t include every castmate. Typically, the final few suitors aren’t involved in the reunion. So if Sam is already looking ahead toward Men Tell All, he’s seemingly given away the fact that he won’t receive Jenn’s final rose.

This tracks with Reality Steve’s reports about Jenn’s season, where the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster claims that Sam is eliminated right before Hometowns.