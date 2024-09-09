In the days following Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette finale, fans voiced their disappointment about the many tear-jerking twists — not just Jenn’s account of Devin Strader calling off their engagement by phone, but the show’s decision to play her proposal while the exes were sitting next to each other.

Several Bachelor Nation alums spoke out about the distressing display, and more than 2,000 fans (and counting) signed a petition for the producers involved to leave the franchise altogether.

Jenn’s gut-wrenching reaction to the proposal playback seemed to suggest it was an unwelcome surprise to her. As she told Jesse Palmer, who asked if she was ready to watch the scene: “Do I have a choice?”

However, during a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Jenn explained why the moment wasn’t necessarily a shock.

Jenn Knew The Plan

“I do want to clear up — like, I knew I was going to have to watch the proposal back with him. I actually wanted to,” Jenn said while promoting her upcoming turn on Dancing with the Stars.

Jenn confessed that she “didn’t know [she] was going to break down that much,” but was happy the scene played out how it did. “I wanted him to watch it back because I know if he wasn’t forced to, he wouldn’t have,” she said. “And I wanted him to know the lies that he was telling me, and have to sit through that.”

Disney/John Fleenor

A Last-Minute Reaction

Similarly, Jenn told Glamour that producers “walked [her] through the game plan” of the harrowing After the Final Rose, so she knew what to expect. But of course, it’s hard to plan for real-time emotions, and she considered stepping away while her proposal scene played out.

“I was like, I don’t know if I am completely comfortable being this emotional in front of so many people,” she recalled.

“But once the waterworks started,” she continued. “I was like, Oh, this is going to be dramatic if I just run away, so maybe I just sit here?”

That decision contributed to Jenn’s Bachelorette finale being — as Jesse might put it — one of the most dramatic in franchise history. She addressed the tearful display on Instagram, too. “While emotions were high on stage, at the end of the day, I will always have love for the person I fell in love with and I am choosing to wish him the best in his journey of life and will always root for him,” she said.