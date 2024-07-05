Since Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season came to a very romantic end, fans have bravely weathered a Bachelor Nation dry spell. But on July 8, Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette premiere will bring back all the rosy drama you’ve been missing.

“I was just thrown off-guard a lot of times, in good and bad ways,” Jenn recently told Bustle of her filming experience. “But the main focus of my journey is how much I learned of myself. I feel like a completely different person from when I started, and I’m so grateful for it.”

So, what did that journey look like? Here’s a recap of Jenn’s Bachelorette filming locations and timeline — because her jet-setting schedule might surprise you.

Night 1 Filmed At A New Mansion

Bachelor Nation moves quickly! Jenn was announced as the next Bachelorette on March 25 and was on location days later. Entertainment Tonight visited Jenn at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, a major departure from the franchise’s go-to Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills.

Like being the first Asian American Bachelorette, Jenn told ET that filming at the new destination was a way to continue the season’s theme of “breaking the mold.”

“I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes,” she added.

Disney/John Fleenor

Travel Began Right Away

Jenn’s interview was published on March 29, meaning she likely met her suitors near then. The outlet added that production would go international after just one night at the ranch. The itinerary includes Australia, New Zealand, and beyond. This is yet another change from the typical Bachelor/ette schedule, which typically spends a few episodes in Southern California (often with the requisite pool party drama) before exploring the globe.

Fortunately, Jenn was perfectly equipped to handle such a shake-up.

“As a Sagittarius, we love to travel, we love to be independent, we love to do crazy things,” Jenn said. “I don’t know where we’re going yet, but I can’t wait to find out.”

ABC

According to event notices from Bachelor Nation, there was an April 7 date in Melbourne, Australia. It’s unclear where (or when) Jenn’s season traveled after that, but by April 21, production returned stateside for a Seattle date.

A Tropical Finale

According to Reality Steve, Jenn and her final three men traveled to Hawaii after hometown dates. He added in a spoiler post that the final rose ceremony took place on May 16, and on May 24, Jenn posted that she’d returned home. “Past couple of months have been crazy but I’m back, I’m grateful, and it’s only just the beginning,” she wrote on Instagram.

Looking back, it seems that Jenn’s Bachelorette season filmed over the course of about seven weeks.