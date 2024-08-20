The Bachelorette Just Shook Up Its Finale Schedule

Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season is entering its final few weeks, an emotionally charged time where not even the most spoiler-savvy viewer can safely predict what will happen. Who falls in love during Fantasy Suites? Who does Jenn stop from proposing — and why? Does she get engaged at all?

But perhaps most importantly... when, exactly, is this all happening?

While most of Jenn’s season has aired predictably every Monday night, The Bachelorette schedule changes in the weeks ahead. Here’s what to know about Jenn’s Fantasy Suites and finale episodes, so you can plan your viewing party accordingly.

Prepare For A Double Date

At the end of the Aug. 19 Bachelorette episode, ABC announced a pleasant surprise about Jenn’s season. The penultimate week of her journey will feature not one but two episodes — Fantasy Suites on Monday, Aug. 26, followed by the Men Tell All special on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

This rollout seems to confirm that whoever is eliminated during overnights will be able to appear at Men Tell All, which should offer some catharsis for Jenn and her second runner-up.

According to Reality Steve, this season’s Men Tell All special was filmed on Aug. 15, roughly two weeks before its air date.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Jenn’s Finale Schedule Switch

The changes to Jenn’s Bachelorette schedule don’t stop there. While you’d expect her final rose to be awarded on Monday, Sept. 2, The Futon Critic reports that the three-hour finale will air the following night: Tuesday, Sept. 3.

This is likely due to Labor Day falling on that Monday, of course. For most of its tenure, The Bachelorette has aired earlier in the summer — so the holiday weekend is usually a non-issue for programming.

During Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s joint Bachelorette season, the show did air an episode on Labor Day. However, this was during Fantasy Suites, and not the season finale. To ensure as large an audience as possible, it makes sense that the network would air Jenn’s final rose ceremony on a day when viewers are not catching up on holiday zzz’s.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Plus, one of the best parts of a Bachelor or Bachelorette finale is its live After the Final Rose component — and scheduling attendees on a federal holiday could be tricky.

Wondering what to expect from the finale special? While it’s often used as a time to announce the next season’s lead, ABC surprised fans by announcing Grant Ellis as the next Bachelor following his Week 6 elimination. But Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette season is just weeks away, so it’s certainly possible that she will be there to preview her journey for love.