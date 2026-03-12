Spoilers for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 ahead. Wherever Taylor Frankie Paul goes, drama seems to follow, and the Bachelor Mansion won’t be an exception. On The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4 finale, the reality star leaves Utah to film The Bachelorette after a long and messy build-up involving her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, who she hooks up with again.

However, there’s an even bigger problem than Dakota not leaving her alone: She could be pregnant.

After Taylor departed for Los Angeles, her cast-mate Jessi Draper threw a Halloween party where Dakota was in attendance (and flirting with another girl, of course). However, he took Jessi and her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, to their backyard for a private conversation, where he confessed his concerns that Taylor may be pregnant from their most recent hook-up.

“Taylor told me the last time we did it that she was like ovulating,” he recalled. “Taylor, randomly in bed, ‘I haven’t had my period yet.’ I was like, ‘From when?’ And then she told me, and I was like, ‘Oh, hang on, OK.’”

However, he claimed that Taylor’s phone was taken from her for Bachelorette filming before he had a chance to ask for more updates.

Jessi tried to assuage his concerns, telling him, “Deep down, you have symptoms, you know if you’re pregnant,” before he recalled Taylor’s recent behavior. “I was trying to think about how emotional she’s been lately, and she’s been sick a few times,” he said, with Jessi adding that she’s been “erratic,” before he emphasized: “But I don’t know anything.”

Is Taylor Really Pregnant?

Naturally, Jessi went into panic mode. “Can you f*cking imagine you guys, she’s the Bachelorette, and she’s pregnant?” she asked. “I don’t feel like they can keep her on for that.” But when producers asked Taylor in a confessional if she could possibly be pregnant, she simply gave a concerned expression before the camera cut to black, ending the season on a major cliffhanger.

Taylor has not announced that she’s pregnant on social media, but in a March 11 interview with Us Weekly, she basically denied speculation stemming from the Season 4 trailer without specifically answering the question. “Do I look pregnant?” she said. “Just look at me and make your observation there. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Taylor and Dakota have an almost-2-year-old son, Ever, while she shares an 8-year-old daughter, Indy, and a 5-year-old son, Ocean, with her ex-husband, Tate Paul.