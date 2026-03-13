Taylor Frankie Paul’s calendar was packed in the weeks leading up to her Bachelorette season. As seen on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4, the new lead practiced speed-dating, navigated her complicated relationship with her ex (and co-parent) Dakota Mortensen, and went on a quest to learn more about her biological dad. And she also made time for a breast augmentation.

Taylor’s Pre-Bachelorette Boob Job

As Taylor shares in Episode 3, she’s had a breast augmentation before but felt “unsure” of her chest since having her latest baby, so she opted to have another.

The “touch-up” procedure took place five days before filming the Season 3 reunion. “I’m doing it one, to feel good about myself, but two, for The Bachelorette,” Taylor explains, adding that she had the show’s wardrobe in mind. “Normally, if you know me, I’m not in dresses. So I just kind of want to feel good in them.”

After the surgery, Taylor cried to her mom, Liann, and clarified it wasn’t about the anesthesia meds. “No, this is just my freaking life ... my life situation freaking sucks. Like, with family.”

“I think you’ve come a long way, and I think that it’s getting better,” Liann assures her daughter.

Disney/Fred Hayes

The Cast’s Not-So-Secret Cosmetic Work

The Mormon Wives cast doesn’t hold back when it comes to discussing cosmetic procedures. Last year, Taylor told Popsugar she had another surgery in mind. “I want to eventually get a nose job,” she said. “It’s just a time thing. I also get fearful, to be honest, of changing my face. It can be scary.”

Indeed, more recently, castmate Jessi Draper opened up on TikTok about regretting her latest procedures. “I am extremely unhappy with my results, and I didn’t quite understand what I was getting into,” she said of her recent work, including fat grafting that went into both her lips and an upper blepharoplasty.

Disney/Nik Roberts

“I genuinely feel like this last surgery ruined my life,” she said. “I know that sounds dramatic, but my whole life is my image. I look f*cking hideous in Season 5. It’s ruined my career in a sense, because I don’t feel comfortable doing anything, but I have to.”

Jessi hoped that her experience might serve as a lesson for her followers, urging them to do their research and “think about it long and hard” before getting cosmetic work.

“Yes, I condone getting things done if you’re unhappy, but I also am now learning that it’s OK not to,” she said. “And it’s OK to be beautiful in your own skin, and reach a level of confidence where you don’t feel like you need anything anymore. And I wish I would have realized that before I did my last one.”