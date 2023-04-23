Bad Bunny set the record straight about supposedly shading Harry Styles at Coachella 2023. While the Puerto Rican headliner performed “El Apagón” during his historic opening weekend set on April 14, a video screen behind him displayed a tweet that caught fans’ attention. The message in question claimed that Bad Bunny could perform Styles’ 2022 hit “As It Was,” but Harry could never pull off “El Apagón.”

When the rapper took the stage for Coachella’s second weekend in Indio, California, on April 21, there was a very different replacement tweet. “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3,” Bad Bunny’s apology message read. Days earlier, a rep for the musician declined Rolling Stone’s request for comment, but clarified that Bad Bunny did not approve the onscreen message about Styles.

At that point, the visual design company had already taken responsibility for the tweet’s content. “Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny’s personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer,” a Sturdy.Co rep said in an April 17 Instagram statement, per Rolling Stone. “The request from the artist during the visuals for ‘El Apagón’ performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday’s performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico.”

Bad Bunny made history as the first-ever solo Latino headliner to close out the music festival’s main stage. “Latinos have been rompiéndola (killing it) for some time now,” the hitmaker (whose real name is Benito Ocasio) said during his nearly two-hour show, per Billboard. “It’s the first time a Benito closes the festival. It may be the first time, but perhaps not the last time.”

The three-time Grammy winner’s time at Coachella wasn’t all about business. Bad Bunny’s rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner was on hand to watch his April 14 performance, and a viral TikTok even showed her dancing up a storm to Un Verano Sin Ti’s “Después de la Playa,” while he closed out his set. Later, the couple showed PDA while walking around the festival, and Jenner also briefly appeared in one of the Instagram stories Bad Bunny posted from the festival grounds. “They looked very cozy together,” a photographer source told People on April 17.

The same weekend, Bad Bunny also seemed to address dating rumors while on stage. “People think they know the lives of famous people — but they don’t,” he said in Spanish during his April 14 show, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “They don’t know what we feel, what we live through. They will never know what a heart can feel. Don’t believe everything you hear. You won’t get to know the real me through a video on Instagram, an interview or a TikTok. If you really want to get to know me, I invite you to my home.”