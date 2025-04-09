A new Netflix docuseries explores the world of “kidfluencing” by revisiting some of the industry’s most high-profile creators — and the controversy that rocked their collective.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing charts the rise of Piper Rockelle. With the help of her mom, Tiffany Smith, Piper cultivated an online following as a tween and went on to lead an online collective of peers called The Squad.

But former members alleged — both in Bad Influence and a 2022 complaint — that they were subject to an “emotionally, physically, and sometimes sexually abusive environment” while making videos.

“I think [this] story is a real microcosm of a much bigger issue, which is the exploitation of child influencers in a very unregulated world of social media,” co-director Kief Davidson shared in an interview with Netflix. “We wanted to tell the story because it exposes the real human cost behind the glossy facade of internet fame.”

So, where is Tiffany Smith today? Here’s what the Bad Influence subject has said about the new three-part docuseries, which premiered on April 9.

The Squad’s Suit

The 2022 complaint, which named both Smith and her partner, Hunter Hill, as defendants, was filed on behalf of 11 former squad members. Among its multiple claims were allegations that Smith exhibited “inappropriate” behavior toward the young creators, and that she and Hill “conspired” to thwart the success of influencers who left the collective.

In October 2024, a $1.85 million settlement was reached “without any admission of liability or the validity or lack thereof of any claims or defenses,” according to People.

Where Tiffany Smith Is Today

Piper, now 17, is still an influencer and told People in a statement that the legal claims against her family were “ridiculous,” describing the entire experience as “extremely painful.”

Smith also disputed the claims. “Obviously we didn’t do anything that was alleged, but sadly, money is a big motivator for certain personalities in this world,” she said. “We made the decision to put this behind us because honestly, prolonged litigation would be even more harmful and painful to everyone involved — which includes kids.”

She later weighed in on Bad Influence, saying “shame on Netflix for perpetuating a knowingly false narrative that puts kids in danger.”

Smith said that one day, her daughter may want to seek justice and share her truth. But for now, she “can’t wait for this to all be behind us.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.