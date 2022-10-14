Sharon Horgan’s Irish black comedy Bad Sisters has a simple premise: What if four sisters wanted to kill their brother-in-law? He’d have to be a pretty bad guy, right?

In the Apple TV+ show, the brother-in-law in question is John Paul (Claes Bang), an abusive man hell-bent on making his wife and her sisters miserable. The series opens with his funeral, where he’s being mourned by his wife, Grace Garvey (Anne-Marie Duff). Supporting Grace are her sisters: Eva (Horgan), the oldest sister who practically raised them; Ursula (Eva Birthistle), the sensible sibling who’s also having an affair; Bibi (Sarah Greene), who sports a distinct eyepatch and has secrets of her own; and Becka (Eve Hewson), the youngest sister who’s eager to prove she’s just as mature as the rest.

From the outset, it’s clear that John Paul was terrible, and he was definitely killed by the Garvey sisters. The series then jumps back in time to slowly unravel how they finally killed them, all while the sisters dodge the two brothers investigating them for life insurance fraud. It’s like a mixture of Big Little Lies and Fargo, and the series scored a rare 100% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. “As an exercise in catharsis, Bad Sisters is wonderful,” Lucy Mangan wrote for The Guardian.

The series wrapped up on Oct. 14, but despite its success, Horgan said that there are currently no plans to make a Bad Sisters Season 2. “Well, you know, we're not talking about that," Horgan told GQ. "It's definitely something that's in the ether to be discussed, but at the moment, we're just like, focusing on this. It was set out as a limited series and, you know, it has an end. But yeah, we'll see.”

It makes sense that Horgan imagined the series as a limited run. The show is based on Malin-Sarah Gozin’s Belgian series The Out-Laws, which aired in 2011 and ended after 10 episodes. Gozin told The Guardian that she always planned it as a self-contained story, which she worked on for a while. “I had to come up with nine different murder attempts,” she joked. “I saw a lot of doctors and forensic experts, because it was essential that each attempt really could happen. Eventually, I found out the perfect murder doesn’t exist.”

Though Horgan’s adaptation takes place in Ireland rather than Belgium, it appears that Bad Sisters still hits all the same points as the original, even using similar murder attempts in each episode. Sure, it’s possible that the series could make a comeback after being labeled a limited series, just as Big Little Lies did by writing entirely new material for Season 2. Horgan didn’t completely rule out the chance for a sequel, but right now, it seems unlikely that the show will have a similar revival. Horgan’s IMDb page notes that she’s already working on another show for Amazon, so fans will likely just have to be content with the way everything wraps up for now: with John Paul six feet under and the sisters together and closer than ever.