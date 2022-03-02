Benedict Cumberbatch's New Movie Is Expected To Clean Up At The BAFTAs

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, this year’s BAFTA Film Awards is one you don’t want to miss. It’s the first year that Will Smith has ever been nominated for a BAFTA thanks to his work in King Richard, as well as CODA’s Troy Kotsur making history as BAFTA’s first deaf nominee. Leading the nominations is Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, which features in Best Film as well as an array of technical categories like Cinematography, Editing, and Sound Design.

But it’s Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog that’s predicted to sweep the 2022 BAFTA Film awards, thanks to nominations in major categories like Best Actor, Director, and Film. On the British front, writer-director Aleem Khan has four nominations including Best Director, Leading Actress, Outstanding British Film, and Outstanding debut by a British writer or director.

While the likes of Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Stewart have missed out on nominations for some of this year’s biggest films, the 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards is set to be one to remember for sure. So here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony, including a full list of the nominees.

Where can you watch the 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards?

The ceremony will be broadcast live from BBC One on Sunday, March 13. You can also watch it live or on catch-up on BBC iPlayer. Red carpet coverage will also be available to watch and will be live across BAFTA’s social channels @BAFTA, which is set to be hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.

Darcy Hemley, 2022

How to stream Bimini Bon Boulash’s BAFTA watch party

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Bimini Bon Boulash is also hosting a watch party to coincide with the live coverage on BBC One, which you can stream via @EE on Twitter. “I’m always obsessed with seeing the glamour and the fashion on the red carpet and deciding who was best dressed, but usually this happens when I’m chilling at home in my PJs,” Boulash said. “This year I get to do it in my glad rags with a bunch of mates live from the EE BAFTA Film House, and invite everyone to watch with me on Twitter.”

Set to include “an epic line-up” of film-loving celebrities, there’s also an opportunity for three lucky viewers to join Boulash on the sofa at the EE BAFTA Film House in London to ask the special guests some questions.

Full list of 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees

Best film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Director

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

Leading actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonard DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephan Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting actress

Caitrírona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

EE Rising star award (voted for by the public)

(Vote here)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Animated film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Original screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted screenplay

Coda – Siân Heder

Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

Original score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod

Dune – Francine Maisler

The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

West Side Story – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

Dune – Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune – Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen

No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson

Production design

Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Costume design

Cruella – Jenny Beavan

Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

Makeup & hair

Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno

Sound

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn

West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special visual effects

Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm

No Time to Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British short animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

British short film