TV & Movies
Benedict Cumberbatch's New Movie Is Expected To Clean Up At The BAFTAs
Plus, everything else to know about the Rebel Wilson-hosted awards.
Hosted by Rebel Wilson, this year’s BAFTA Film Awards is one you don’t want to miss. It’s the first year that Will Smith has ever been nominated for a BAFTA thanks to his work in King Richard, as well as CODA’s Troy Kotsur making history as BAFTA’s first deaf nominee. Leading the nominations is Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, which features in Best Film as well as an array of technical categories like Cinematography, Editing, and Sound Design.
But it’s Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog that’s predicted to sweep the 2022 BAFTA Film awards, thanks to nominations in major categories like Best Actor, Director, and Film. On the British front, writer-director Aleem Khan has four nominations including Best Director, Leading Actress, Outstanding British Film, and Outstanding debut by a British writer or director.
While the likes of Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, and Kristen Stewart have missed out on nominations for some of this year’s biggest films, the 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards is set to be one to remember for sure. So here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony, including a full list of the nominees.
Where can you watch the 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards?
The ceremony will be broadcast live from BBC One on Sunday, March 13. You can also watch it live or on catch-up on BBC iPlayer. Red carpet coverage will also be available to watch and will be live across BAFTA’s social channels @BAFTA, which is set to be hosted by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.
How to stream Bimini Bon Boulash’s BAFTA watch party
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Bimini Bon Boulash is also hosting a watch party to coincide with the live coverage on BBC One, which you can stream via @EE on Twitter. “I’m always obsessed with seeing the glamour and the fashion on the red carpet and deciding who was best dressed, but usually this happens when I’m chilling at home in my PJs,” Boulash said. “This year I get to do it in my glad rags with a bunch of mates live from the EE BAFTA Film House, and invite everyone to watch with me on Twitter.”
Set to include “an epic line-up” of film-loving celebrities, there’s also an opportunity for three lucky viewers to join Boulash on the sofa at the EE BAFTA Film House in London to ask the special guests some questions.
Full list of 2022 EE BAFTA Film Awards Nominees
Best film
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Director
- Aleem Khan – After Love
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan – Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Julia Ducournau – Titane
Leading actress
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – Coda
- Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love
- Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading actor
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Leonard DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Stephan Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting actress
- Caitrírona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana Debose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting actor
- Mike Faist – West Side Story
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
EE Rising star award (voted for by the public)
- Ariana Debose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding British film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- After Love
- Boiling Point
- The Harder They Fall
- Keyboard Fantasies
- Passing
Film not in the English Language
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Animated film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Original screenplay
- Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted screenplay
- Coda – Siân Heder
- Drive My Car – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
Original score
- Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
- Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
- Boiling Point – Carolyn McLeod
- Dune – Francine Maisler
- The Hand of God – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- West Side Story – Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
- Dune – Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
- No Time to Die – Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
- Belfast – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- Dune – Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza – Andy Jurgensen
- No Time To Die – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Joshua L. Pearson
Production design
- Cyrano – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dune – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The French Dispatch – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
- Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Costume design
- Cruella – Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch – Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira
Makeup & hair
- Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon
- Cyrano – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
- Dune – Love Larson, Donald Mowat, Eva von Behr
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci – Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Göran Lundström, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Tanno
Sound
- Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night in Soho – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time to Die – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Malte Bieler, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van der Ryn
- West Side Story – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special visual effects
- Dune – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections – Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm
- No Time to Die – Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British short animation
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
British short film
- The Black Pop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee