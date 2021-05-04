After the Line of Duty finale, viewers were immediately treated to a trailer for yet another nail-biting drama – this time revolving around corruption and conspiracy on board a nuclear submarine. Written and created by the BAFTA-nominated writer Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown, Lovesick), BBC One’s Vigil is a six-part series you don’t want to miss. So here’s everything you need to know about Vigil, and what you can expect from the new show.

When does Vigil air?

Filming is still underway for Vigil, but the series is expected to premiere sometime later this year on BBC One, and will also be available to stream on iPlayer.

What’s the plot of Vigil?

The six-part series will dive deep into the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler which happened to coincide with a death onboard HMS Vigil, a Trident nuclear submarine. Trident is the UK’s nuclear deterrent system, which is centred at HM Naval Base Clyde on the west coast of Scotland, per iNews, where the series is set.

DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation into both cases, but is met with resistance from the Navy and British security services as she uncovers “a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent,” the show’s synopsis reads.

Who’s in the cast of Vigil?

Viewers will likely have spotted Line of Duty’s Martin Compston but it’s Surrane Jones who leads the cast as DCI Amy Silva. Jones – best known for her role as the titular character in Doctor Foster – describes her character as a “brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened,” per Radio Times. “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about. The cast and crew World Productions has put together to tell this story is so exciting.”

The all-star cast also features Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie as DS Kirsten Longacre, Endeavour’s Shaun Evans, and Noughts + Crosses’ Paterson Joseph. Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFayden, and Lauren Lyle also star.

What else is there to know about Vigil?

The series started filming in early 2020, but had to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shooting recommenced in late August, with the cast and crew being spotted in and around Glasgow on a number of streets. As the Scotsman notes, filming is likely to also take place on the Scottish west coast near the bay of Faslane and the village Coulport, due to the proximity of HM Naval Clyde Base.

While the trailer only gives a glimpse of what’s to come, the show looks to be tense AF. In other words, Vigil will certainly fill the Line of Duty-shaped hole in your telly schedule.